Birthday wished to Tyler Scott Smith and Denny Smith, April 8; Doug Cowgill and George Hott Jr., April 10; Cody Eaton, April 11; James Christopher Hedrick and Wayne Miller, April 12; Pastor Early Travis and Kim Morris, April 13; Crystal Moreland and Christopher Moreland April 14; Dorothy Glick, April 16; Dennis Voit and sister Dottie Calvert, April 17; Andy Stotler and Beverly Malcolm, April 18; James Robert Smith, April 21.
Anniversary wishes to Willis and Betty Jo Bohrer, April 10; Todd and Misty Mulledy, April 15; Scottie and Mschell Bohrer, April 16; Walter and Jeannie Long, April 21; George and Blanch Hurt, April 22.
Roger and Sharon Montgomery are postponing their annual Easter Dinner and Egg Hunt for this year. A lot of things are being postponed or set for another time. They will post it when open.
Several churches are having drive-in services. You will park in their parking lots and ministers will speak through a mic and all will stay in their cars.
Pastor Earl Travis has his services on Light House Facebook. He had it even before the coronavirus. Helps those that are shut in. I have really enjoyed it the last couple weeks. It will be good to be back in our building to fellowship with church members. Please stay safe. We have time to study God’s word. Get into the word and find all the exciting things there.
Prayer concerns are Cheryl See in Hampshire Memorial, Sandy Moreland, Kenny Wolford, Bella Bauserman, Patty Campbell, Kasey Mowery, Ethan Sowers, Lori Zebarth, our nation and world with this virus.
Cabin fever? Play board games with family.
Hawaii Salad: mix together in a large bowl 1 can fruit cocktail (well-drained), 1 can mandarin oranges (well-drained), 1 can pineapple chunks. Reserve juices from pineapple chunks and mix with 1 small package of instant vanilla pudding. Stir well and mix with fruit. Add 1 can cherry pie filling and mix well. This salad keeps well for one week. Add to it, as you like. Other pie filling can be used in place of cherry. May add bananas. Cool and enjoy.
Have a happy Easter and call family. They need to hear from you. o
