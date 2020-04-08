There was an old covered bridge in back of the old barn at the A.A. Rogers home place that crossed North River. I do have a picture of it while it was still standing. I hope I can find it. I do still miss the A.A. Rogers family after they moved away.
Time changes things. I do know that Dr. Alex Dorne came from Missouri to visit his old home place and cemetery, but I am not sure who owns the land now. Anyway, there was a Civil War officer buried in the Smith-Dorne Cemetery there. When I saw it last, the stone to mark his grave had fallen in. I heard it said through the family that he was mortally wounded and that they cared for him until his death, then buried him in their cemetery.
Also, I heard that my uncle Rumsey Smith and wife Flora lost a baby and buried it in the cemetery. I think its name was Bedelia. There was a lamb placed on top of the gravestone but I now find it in or at Mt. Zion Cemetery with its family plot of relatives. There is a lot of history around us that has been forgotten and valuable stories that are memories of days gone by.
The Coronavirus has brought a whole world to its knees. As Lana Koontz states in her community newsletter: as for me, I will stay at home. o
