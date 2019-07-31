On Sunday, Aug. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. the Willow Chapel United Methodist Church will hold their annual homecoming service.
There will be special music by Daryl Dunsmore. Following the worship service there will be a carry-in lunch at the Capon Springs Fire Hall.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold its annual Sunday school/church picnic on Sunday, Aug. 11. The picnic will be held again this year at the Back Creek Road farmhouse of Ruby Lafollette.
Worship service will be at 11:15 a.m. followed by a carry-in lunch. Please come, bring your favorite covered dish and join in the fun and fellowship.
The Capon Springs Fire and Rescue will hold its annual fall bash on Sept. 21. Purchase your ticket by Aug. 3 to be eligible for 3 special drawings of $300. Your ticket entitles you to food all day and entry for all drawings of guns and cash.
Bethel United Methodist’s soup-and-sandwich lunch will be on Monday, Aug. 5.
Happy Birthday wishes to: John Reid, July 28; Glen Bland and Carroll Long, Aug. 1; Zack Davis and Jean Kenney, Aug. 6; Addyson Brill, Aug. 8; and Dawana Seldon, Aug. 12.
Congratulations to Alan and Ginger Brill who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Aug. 1 and to Ricky and Mary Dolly who will be celebrating on Aug. 12.
