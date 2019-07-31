“Then Jesus called for the children and said to the disciples, ”Let the children come to me. Don’t stop them! For the Kingdom of God belongs to those who are like these children. I tell you the truth, anyone who doesn’t receive the Kingdom of God like a child will never enter it.” Luke 18:16
Happy birthday to Diane Perry, Aug. 1; Sharon Orndorff, Aug 4; Kelly Cowgill and Stephanie Hott, Aug 5; Gavin Hott, Aug 6; Linda Montgomery and Janet Ott, Aug 8; Juanita Norton, Aug 9; Angie Asbury, Aug 10; Chuck Pyles, Aug 11; Lucas Kaden Masses and Slater Stewart, Aug 13.
Anniversary wishes to Wayne and Bonnie Stotler, Aug. 3; Gary and Vickie Malcolm, Aug. 6; and Mike and Dora Martin, Aug. 11.
Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren will be holding Vacation Bible School Aug. 2 and 3, Friday and Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 4, with closing and picnic starting at 11 a.m. All are invited. The theme is Yee Haw. Come and celebrate the birth and resurrection of our savior.
Lots of fun will be had with games and food, crafts and singing.
Women’s ministry will be Monday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. Refreshments are a potato bar. Sign the sheet at church.
The family of the late Andrew and Helen Kaylor will hold their 59th reunion on Aug. 11 at Little Capon Baptist Church on Dave Moreland Road. There will be games for young and old.
The Ginevan reunion for the late Oliver and Hettie Lou Ginevan will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Camp Walker in Shanks beginning at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is at noon. The late George and Mary Nelson family’s reunion will be held Sunday Aug. 4, at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs. Eating is at 1 p.m. Madaline Parr is the only surviving child of George and Mary. For more information, call Linda at 304-496-7613.
The family of the late Burt and Estella Shanholtz Montgomery will hold their reunion Sat., Aug. 17, at the pavilion on the grounds of Capon Chapel Church about a half mile from the family cemetery. If you want bring auction items. Eating at 12:30 may call Dora 304-492-5091 or Roger 304-493-5507
Remember in prayer Kenny Wolford, Cheryl See, Scottie and Mischell Bohrer, Dallas Fowler, Terri Santymire, Sharon Montgomery, Russell Arnold and Lisa Frye, all those going for surgery and our church.
Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.