Inviting all to come spend Saturday evening, Aug. 10, with Ernie and me here at our annual Horn Camp Community Picnic.
It begins at 3 p.m. with a covered-dish meal at 5 p.m. (we furnish the meats and drinks). We share history of days gone by in the valley and reminiscences of days of school in the one-room schoolhouse along with former students of the Horn Camp School.
We will have some local entertainment. Please come join us for the evening and hope we don’t have rain.
Another neighborhood happening will be Saturday, Aug. 17, which will be movie night at the Grassy Lick Community Center at 8 p.m. The original “Lion King” will be shown outdoors, so bring your lawn chairs or blanket and enjoy the free movie. Snacks and drinks can be purchased and in case of rain the movie will be indoors.
Joyce Bingham and son Anthony Lupton and the 3 girls were in Morgantown on Thursday, Aug. 16, for Anthony’s doctor’s appointment and then visited with Margaret and Marion Rog. On Aug. 18 visiting with Margaret and Marion were Wayne Lupton, Nancy Poland and Cinda Bowman. Glad to hear that Margaret is recuperating well since a recent health issue.
Prayers and best wishes to Mrs. Cris Bean of Grassy Lick Road, a patient in Winchester Medical Center. Also to all the sick and shut -ins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.