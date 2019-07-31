The hottest weather we have had this year was on Saturday the 20th.
About 25 cousins and friends met at Green Spring Community Park for the 35th Sisler Family Reunion. Those attending from here were Wanda, Rylee, and Lana Koontz. From Romney were Orvis and Lillian Brock and others from surrounding states.
Happy Birthday wishes to Ray Brown out in Pleasanton, Calif., who receives the Review and celebrates on Aug. 1. From here celebrating is Gig Smith on the 2nd and Michele Embrey on the 17th.
With last week being so hot, I suppose everyone stayed in the air-conditioned places and not out moving around much, so there isn’t much news, but the hummingbirds sure made a big appearance.
There were so many at my one feeder this past Saturday that I had to put another bigger one up and make bigger batches of syrup. They were hungry little birds.
