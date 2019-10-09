House of the Setting Sun
The House of the Setting Sun is barreling toward a wrap on another season of screams.
The big haunted house, barn and trail in Green Spring — with a mortuary theme this year — is open from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for 3 more weekends — Oct. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26 —and, of course, on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31.
A Nov. 2-3 event will be blackout nights — all the lights are off and you’ll work your way through the place with a glow stick.
Tickets cost $15 for the entire treatment.
Post 137 kids party
Capon Bridge American Legion Post 137 will sponsor a free Halloween party for children 11 and younger from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
Halloween games, crafts, food, costume contest and prizes are planned.
Legion membership is not required to attend. The post is located at 484 Cold Stream Road.
Trick or trot
The Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center has a Halloween 5K run (and a few more fun components) set for Oct. 26.
Costumes are encouraged.
The run starts and ends at the Wellness Center, looping through Sunrise Summit and Harvest Hills. Registration beforehand is $15 for the adult 5K or 2-mile run and $5 for a kids run. Pre-registration guarantees a T-shirt. Race-day registration is $5 more.
The race starts at 9 a.m. that Saturday, with registration opening an hour earlier.
All proceeds benefit United Way.
Post 137 adult party
Halloween will rock Capon Bridge American Legion Post 137 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Costumes are encouraged and the band Whiskey N’ Lace will be playing.
The post is located at 484 Cold Stream Road. The public is invited.
Halloween Bash
The Hampshire County Halloween Bash, hosted by Romney Parks and Rec, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Romney Elementary School gym on School Street.
The event, which is open to the public for a $4 donation per person, will include games, a costume contest at 6:30, music, food, pumpkin decorating, a raffle and more.
Kids get a treat bag and adults have a raffle.
Hampshire House of Horrors
The first-ever Hampshire House of Horrors opens its doors for the first time — if you dare — on Saturday, Oct. 25, location yet to be determined.
The scarefest will run from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 30. On Sunday, Oct. 26, and Halloween (Thursday, Oct. 31), hours are 7 to 11.
Tickets are $9.99 for adults and $6.66 for those under 18. It’s created by the Hampshire Arts Council to benefit the Romney Project murals.
Slanesville Ruritan
Trunk or Treat will be held at the Slanesville Ruritan from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Trick or treat with music
Kids in Capon Bridge can stop by The River House on Halloween night for a double treat.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, during the town’s regular trick-or-treat hours, The River House will be open for trick-or-treaters with a backdrop of live music.
The group is Pink Neighbor, which plays a “friendly sonic neighborhood” with roots in ’60s psychedelic rock, baroque and Tin Pan Alley.
Town of Romney
Trick-or-treat hours in Romney are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Homes and businesses that want to participate are asked to leave a porch light on.
Augusta UMC
Trunk or Treat returns to Augusta United Methodist Church starting at 5 p.m. until 7:30 on Halloween — Thursday, Oct. 31.
Find goodies in a safe environment in the church parking lot.
Romney Presbyterian
Romney Presbyterian is hosting a Trunk and Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the church, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
Come “trick or treat” at this family-friendly event in the side parking lot of Romney Presbyterian after the Halloween Parade. All are welcome.
Capon Bridge UMC
The annual trunk or treat in the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church’s parking lot will be held Oct. 31. People handing out treats are encouraged to dress as biblical characters or animals. The church will serve hot chocolate.
Springfield UMC
Springfield United Methodist Church will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, for all children in their Halloween costumes. Cookies and drinks will be given out.
If you have a Halloween event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.