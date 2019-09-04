September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
The National Cancer Institute estimated that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. would be diagnosed with cancer last year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets.
Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.
Platelet donors and blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a summer blood shortage.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800- 733-2767.
Nearby blood donation opportunities through Sept. 15:
Sept. 4: 2-6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, 333 Front Royal Pike, Winchester.
Sept. 5: noon-6 p.m., Winchester Blood Donation Center, 561 Fortress Drive, Winchester.
Sept. 10: 1-7 p.m., Winchester Blood Donation Center, 561 Fortress Drive, Winchester.
Sept. 12: 12:30-6 p.m., Church of the Brethren, 115 Clay Street, Moorefield. Sept. 12: noon-6 p.m., Winchester Blood Donation Center, 561 Fortress Drive, Winchester.
Sept. 14: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Winchester Blood Donation Center, 561 Fortress Drive, Winchester. o
