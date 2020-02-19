February opens with dawn starting at 6:22 a.m., sunrise at 7:23 a.m., sun highest at 12:28 p.m., sunset at 5:34 p.m. and dusk ending at 7:04 p.m. Sunlight that day lasts 10 hours and 11 minutes.
The sun is in Capricornus through Feb. 16, then moves into Aquarius on the 17th.
February ends with dawn starting at 5:51 a.m., sunrise at 6:49 a.m., sun highest at 12:28 p.m., sunset at 6:06 p.m. and dusk ending at 7:04 p.m. Sunlight that day lasts 11 hours and 17 minutes.
Venus appears as a brilliant point of light in the western dusk, easily spotted within a half hour of sunset. On Feb. 1, Venus is 40 degrees to the left of the sun, 101 million miles from Earth and setting about 8 p.m.
At the end of February, Venus is 45 degrees from the sun, 83 million miles from Earth and setting about 9 p.m.
The planet Mars is a modest point of light in the southeastern dawn, easily seen at 5 p.m. In mid-month, Mars is 170 million miles from Earth.
The crescent moon appears near Mars on Feb. 18. The next morning, the crescent moon appears near the bright planet Jupiter, seen at 6 p.m. On Feb. 20, the crescent moon appears near the planet Saturn, very low in the 6 a.m. southeastern dawn.
February opens with a half full (1st quarter) evening moon, shaped like a tilted “D.” Early February will be fine for spotting lunar craters with a telescope. On Feb. 3, the moon will appear near Aldebaran, the bright star marking the eye of Taurus the Bull. On the evening of Feb. 9, the moon is full, shining near the star Regulus, the heart star of Leo the Lion.
On Feb. 15, the morning moon appears half full (last quarter), resembling a reversed “D” in the southern dawn. The crescent moon passes by 3 planets on consecutive dawns (see above) on Feb. 18-20.
The moon swings from the morning to the evening side of the sun on Feb. 23 (new moon). On Feb. 27, the crescent moon appears to the left of the planet Venus in the western dawn.
February is Orion’s month for the brightest star group, midway up in the south in the early evening (7-9 p.m.). Orion has 7 main stars, 4 in a rectangle and 3 in a row (Orion’s belt) within the rectangle.
Orion’s 2 brightest stars are in the rectangle; Betelgeuse is on the upper left corner and Rigel is on the lower right corner. Betelgeuse (sounds like Beetle Juice) is an aged red supergiant star, giving it a pinkish tint. Betelgeuse has been dimming recently, which may be a prelude to a supernova explosion.
This star is about 500 light years away, so when Betelgeuse explodes, we won’t know about it for 5 centuries.
Rigel is a very hot giant star, giving it a blue-white tint. Orion’s belt of 3 stars in a row point diagonally down and left to Sirius, the night’s brightest star and the closest star seen from most of the United States. Sirius (sounds like serious) is 8.6 light years away. So if you see Sirius in the evening this month, it’s light left that star in the summer of 2011.
Sirius has a small white dwarf companion about the size of the Earth, which travels an in orbit around Sirius every 80 years. (A white dwarf is a burned out star cinder, whose light comes from its heat generated when it was fusing hydrogen into helium in its adulthood (as our sun and Sirius do).
For an easy-to -se current evening sky monthly chart, go online to Telescops.com where you can find such a chart that can be printed out. Also available is my 2-page 2020 Night Sky Highlights with a schedule of the moon’s main phases, where and when to see the bright planets, the best star and star groups in each season and the times of sunrise and sunset for all Sundays in Romney and nearby communities.
To request the 2020 Night Sky Highlights, email rdoyle@frostburg.edu.These materials are free and may be copied.
