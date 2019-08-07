Methodists like to eat, so there was plenty of great food and it was enjoyed by the congregation. Members numbered about 35, which was a relatively small number, but family vacations took members out of town.
Capon Bridge has lost another lady who grew up in the town. Geraldine Whitlock McDonald passed away last week. She and her husband, Sonny McDonald, owned and operated McDonald's Trophy World in Winchester for many years before retiring. She was a Capon Bridge High School graduate and very active in community activities at that time.
The annual Peach Festival held in Romney on the grounds of Tygart Hall drew a crowd. Folks came out to buy peaches, eat and enjoy the 2 days of music and the weather was delightful, no rain during the event.
I helped in the hot dog stand and we were busy. Special thanks to Carol Fultz, Joyce Oates, Diane Ours, Martha Bloom and Pat Bosley. This group of educators served a mean hot dog.
Fresh peaches sold out on Saturday evening. The peach pies sold out on Sunday.
A CS Richmond 1862, Type III, .58 caliber rifle by David Pedersoli and Company was raffled off by the Fort Mill Ridge Foundation. The gun is a fully functional reproduction of the famous Richmond rifle produced during 1862-1865 using machines and equipment transferred from the Harper's Ferry arsenal. It was one of the most popular during the American Civil War.
Travis Miller of LaVale, Md., was the overjoyed winner. He has wanted to become a Civil War re-enactor and has won an important part of that dream. Congratulations, Travis.
The S.R. Mowrey family reunion will be held Saturday at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club in Yellow Spring. The building will be open by noon and the meal will start at 1 p.m. If you are a relative or friend, bring a dish and join us.
Stanley and Ada Nealis Mowrey had a large family of fourteen children. Needless to say there are many descendants and only one of the daughters is living, Nancy Wolfe. The family will catch up on all the new additions and changes since last year.
If you haven't purchased a ticket yet for the Hank Williams-Robbie Lymon, Patsy Cline-Tracey Wygal show to be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m., there is still time to do so. The Capon Bridge Library has tickets available.
Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company held their annual yard party the first weekend in August and the Pugh Reunion was also held on Aug. 4, on the grounds of Capon Chapel Church. It has been a busy week as summer begins to wind down. o
