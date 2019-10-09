The next thing to threaten one’s privacy is facial recognition.
Although it has been in the works for some time, places like China are already using facial scans to locate criminals and others wanted by law enforcement officials.
“The Chinese police in Nanchang made news (back) in April when the press reported the arrest at a concert of a man wanted for fraud,” Prophecy News Watch (PNW) reported recently.
According to PNW, facial recognition systems had picked the man out of a crowd of 60,000 concertgoers and allowed the police to pinpoint his exact location in real time.
The facial recognition system is reportedly already linked to 176 million cameras and is expected to rise to 600 million by 2020, the article reported.
So whoever thought that just walking down the street of any major city or even many smaller towns could one day soon put a person at risk of being identified and his or her location sent to a database nearby?
It appears that our society has already bought in to the idea that convenience is far better than privacy since we already use cell phones that can track our exact location at all times.
Likewise it seems that a majority of folks have already given in to the concept that driving a vehicle equipped with a GPS device built in is worth the giving up of one’s privacy.
Many from my generation thought it was far-fetched when Maxwell Smart, aka, Agent 99 of the old television show “Get Smart,” would talk into his wristwatch or utilize a phone built in to his shoe.
I can remember thinking that writers for the show had a creative imagination with some of the weapons “Max” had at his disposal.
But many, if not all, of those items would be outdated by now.
Who would have ever imagined that a pilot flying a fighter jet at the speed of sound could hone into a location and put a missile directly through a window of a building far off during a fly-by?
Or who would have ever thought that our military would have a bomb known as a “bunker-buster” and be able to locate a bunker far below ground and penetrate everything above it with ease?
Once again my generation felt as if our privacy was being invaded when folks on our party-line listened in to our conversations when phones were first being invented and used.
Nowadays we have no idea who is listening in to our phone conversations or why.
I can remember sitting in class during Bible School and listen to talk about how one day there would be phones that would allow a person to actually see the person one was talking to.
I thought such an idea was preposterous and that having such a phone would be a real invasion of privacy. Now I enjoy being able to Facetime with our kids and grandkids.
I give no thought to privacy issues while chatting away with others and feeling almost as if we are in the same room.
The days of privacy are over.
We have sold out without even thinking about the cost. And there is no going back now.
The next thing on the horizon is to have a chip implanted within us for a number of reasons.
The idea of such an intrusion will come without any thought being given to the consequences or the implications of such.
Some scholars believe the “Mark of the Beast” in Revelation 13:16 to be a chip. Whether or not this is true, one thing is certain, each new invention lessens our inhibitions and brings every new generation a little closer to easily accepting the “Mark.”
Each new generation born with the idea of advancing technology for the most part gives no thought of being lured into the loss of one’s own privacy as well as one’s willingness to take the dooming Mark of the Beast.
The invasion of our privacy hasn’t reached it pinnacle yet. It’s just getting started. o
