Many are familiar with the story that is recorded in Luke 16. It is the story of a rich man, who upon his death, learns that his life was a life of misdirected priorities.
For you see, this man focused his life on acquiring wealth. In and of itself, that was not the issue. The issue was that in his pursuit of material goods, he ignored the cries of others who were in his midst.
In particular, there was Lazarus, a poor man who would have loved to eat even the crumbs from the rich man’s table. But the rich man either did not see or did not care about Lazarus.
The rich man could well have been whom Paul was describing in I Timothy 6: 8 -10: “People trying to get rich fall into temptation. The love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. Some have wandered away from the faith and have impaled themselves with a lot of pain because they made money their goal.”
The rich man placed his hope on riches, only to find when he met his Maker, his hope had been misplaced and he was doomed.
Many might say, “So what? He lived a good life. That is what mattered.” I would argue that the quality of one’s life is not found in the material wealth one has.
The quality of life is found in relationships, not assets. True wealth has its origins in our relationship with our Creator. Realizing that God loved us before we ever knew God, humbles a person, or it did me.
My relationship with others is shaped by my relationship with God. This is the foundation of true wealth. True wealth is measured in the number of friends and family who will walk with you through life’s trials and rejoice with you in your triumphs.
True wealth is accumulated by how much you share with others. What you share varies; it may be your time, your experience, your faith walk, or your possessions. In a way, true wealth is a process of giving, not accumulating.
The irony is that the more you give the more you receive.
I have a friend who God has blessed with riches. When we get together, sometimes in the conversation, she will ask me if I think folks like her or her money.
I have told her that it is not her money; many do not know her status. Left unsaid within me is a profound sadness that because of her wealth, she questions her value in the eyes of others.
While material riches, or the pursuit of it, is not wrong; focusing solely on it, at the expense of others, is.
We are called to be our neighbor’s brother or sister. We are called to be a community of faith. When we lose sight of this, we become less than what our Creator intended us to be.
So, the challenge becomes for us to live lives that reflect this communal quality. We do this when we seek out the Lazaruses amongst us, making sure that they have a life in which food, shelter and clothing are not a struggle but a given.
We do this when we recognize within each person that Christ-like element and try to help it grow even stronger. We do this when we realize that our hope is not in the things of this world but in the relationships that we have, especially the relationship with God.
If we can succeed in these endeavors, then, my friend, we are rich beyond measure, are we not?
