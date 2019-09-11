There have been reports in the news that indicate that at least 5 individuals have died from respiratory complications of vaping, the first reported death, having occurred on Aug. 23 in Illinois.
These recent deaths from the actual vaping are of concern because there have been numerous reports of severe respiratory illness also believed to be related to vaping. In Illinois and Wisconsin alone, since April, there have been 53 cases followed.
As of last week, among 33 states and 1 territory, there are 450 reported cases of vaping-related illness. Among the Wisconsin and Illinois cases, the median age was 19 and a third of those affected required ventilator support.
Various theories abound about the cause, one of them being that bootleg versions of vaping products have been sold that contain adulterants not present in the actual branded products. No definitive cause has been cited as of this writing (Sept. 8).
A number of cases have been linked to vaping marijuana oil. More than half of American e-cigarette users are under 35 years old. Thirty-seven percent of 12th-graders reported vaping over the past year, according to a U.S. survey released last December.
Anyone rationalizing that these vaping products are intended by their manufacturers to help people get off their nicotine habit is naively embracing the “Juul of Denial.” I seriously doubt that vaping products were ever intended to be the avenue to end nicotine addiction.
They are marketed with the intention of being the avenue to maintain nicotine addiction and to get new people hooked, while claims were being made that vaping is safer and healthier than traditional tobacco.
These recent developments cast serious doubt about that premise. In response to the increase in e-cigarette sales to underage individuals, San Francisco outlawed the flavored e-cigarette products last June and this past June banned all e-cigarette sales. The state of Michigan this past week banned the sale of all flavored vaping products.
The Hampshire County Health Fair is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 12. It is germane to the discussion of smoking and nicotine related hazards that among the services provided at no charge is a carotid ultrasound exam, courtesy of Dr. Melanie Mattson and support staff from Winchester Cardiology.
Cigarette smoking is a risk factor for stroke due to its effect on the circulation. The test uses ultrasound to detect plaque and possible narrowing of the carotid arteries. The test is painless, no appointment is required and Dr Mattson reviews the images and discusses them with the attendee.
The Fair is from 7 to 11 a.m. at Hope Christian Church in Augusta.
* * *
The author practices internal medicine at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. The clinic and the hospital will have booths at the Health Fair.
