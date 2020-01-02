Rockin’ Angels call all kids
The Rockin’ Angels program for kids 5 to 18 is underway at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren.
Sessions run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Monday at the church, 11800 Northwestern Pike. It’s above the Treasure House on U.S. 50. For more information, call 304-359-0728.
Tearcoat kids KICK into gear
Tearcoat Church of the Brethren in Augusta is holding their kids program called KICK – Kids in Christ Klub — on Tuesdays from 6:45 to 8 p.m.
Vans will run. For more information, call the church at 304-496-7841.
Women’s Bible study forming
A women’s Bible-study group on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays is open to women of all ages.
The nondenominational group meets at 6:30 p.m. at Susan Miller's home on Heidi Cooper Road.
The group is studying Psalm 23 by using the book “A Shepherd’s Look at Psalm 23.” You can purchase this book on Amazon.
There is also a book titled “The Shepherd Trilogy” that includes “A Shepherd Look” and extra resources. You will not need to have the book at our first meeting.
For more information, call Pam Pancione at 304-668-4485.
Catholic parish schedules Mass
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney has announced a new Mass schedule.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Sundays, noon Tuesdays and noon Wednesdays.
828 Ministry begins in Romney
A new ministry has begun in Romney.
The 828 Ministry Center is located at 72 S. Marsham St., Romney. The 5 p.m. services on Sunday will livestream Elevation Church from Charlotte N.C.
Addiction and recovery meetings are offered at 7 p.m. each Friday. Call 540-539-4988 or visit 828 Ministry center Romney on Facebook.
LDS has new meeting hours
The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has new meeting hours.
Sacrament meeting is 10-11 a.m. Sunday. Educational meetings follow from 11 to noon.
Healing services at St. Stephen’s
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church holds healing services at 2 p.m. the 2nd Thursday of each month at Hampshire Center and at 4 p.m. on the 4th Thursdays at the church, 310 E. Main St., Romney.
The service is based on the Order of St. Luke the Physician, an ecumenical group dedicated to Christian healing ministry. The nondenominational service lasts a half hour, and is offered to anyone who wishes prayers for either themselves or loved ones.
Evangel Holiness Church moves
Evangel Holiness Church is meeting at a new location. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Call Pastor Powers at 304-822-7772 for location. The church is no longer meeting on Heide Coooper Road in Shanks.
New Life at new locale
New Life Faith Community Church is not only meeting in a new location, the young congregation is worshiping with its 1st regular pastor.
Chester Fisher, a retired pastor from the Church of the Brethren, will speak at Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. service at Romney’s Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place. Fisher has been a guest speaker for New Life Faith previously.
Soup’s on in Gore
Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore is holding a soup-and-sandwich lunch the 1st Monday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The lunch typically has 2 different kinds of soups and sandwiches as well as desserts and drinks. Bethel UMC is at 125 Muse Road. The luncheon is free and open to the public. For more info, call Paulette Vandenbosch at 540-858-2598.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed our Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Hanging Rock serving community
Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, above the Treasure House at North River along U.S. 50 is holding clothing giveaways from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays at Jean’s Bar and Grill (back room).
Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing in all sizes are available as well as blankets, purses and shoes. Donations are accepted.
The church is also hosting community service nights from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays. Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, a meal at 5:30 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and drive-by prayer services from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays.
The pastoral staff is available to listen and talk with you. For more info, call Pastor Bob Combs at304-359-0652 or 540-303-0601.
Clothing exchange in CB
Capon Bible Fellowship Clothing Exchange, Capon Bridge, has reopened. If the open flags and signs are displayed, the exchange is open — usually Fridays and Saturdays.
Midweek services at CCC
Christ Community Church is now offering midweek services starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Community Bible holding study
Community Bible Assembly of God on Poland Hollow Road north of Romney is holding Bible study at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Everyone is welcome. For more info, call 304-496-9128.
Messages in new store
Messages of the Messiah Christian Book Store is locaed 1855 Senseny Road Suite 12 in the Country Park Plaza shopping center. For more information, call 540-535-0355.
Methodists join in prayer
Mount Olive and Marvin Chapel United Methodist churches welcome the community to their weekly prayer meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The churches are on U.S. 220 in Purgitsville.
Food pantry at Springfield
Springfield Assembly of God is hosting a weekly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Volunteers are welcome. The community is invited.
Tri-State Women for Christ meet
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928.
