Host: Thank you, Johnny Gilbert.
Host: Today, ladies and gentlemen, we have a special version of Jeopardy! It’s our College Mascot Tournament of Champions. Today’s contestants are Testudo from the University of Maryland, the Nittany Lion from Penn State and West Virginia University’s Mountaineer.
OK contestants, have your signaling devices ready and let’s get started.
Testudo: “West Virginia State government for $400;” The answer: “Zero”
Mountaineer: “How much money from the tobacco settlement fund did the state of West Virginia spend on smoking cessation education?”
Host: You are right; pick again.
Mountaineer: “West Virginia state government for $600;” The answer: “Nobody outside of the state government knows”
Lion: “How was that money appropriated?”
Host: You are right; you make the next selection.
Lion: “Same category for $800”: The answer: “Obviously not for improvements to Internet or roads.”
Testudo: “What were the funds NOT used for?”
Host: You are correct. Go again
Testudo: Same category for $1,000. The answer: “Tobacco companies”
Mountaineer: “Who is obviously thrilled to see this misappropriation of funds that will impair efforts to reduce tobacco sales and usage and its adverse health consequences?”
Host: Right again. Let’s move to a different category
Mountaineer: “Vehicular Fatalities for $200;” The answer: “West Virginia”
Lion: “Ha, I got this one. What state has the highest road-death rate in the country?”
Host: No, that’s wrong - anyone else...? The correct response is; West Virginia was 4th in that category. Overall, it was 3rd in deaths per 100 million miles traveled (outpaced only by South Carolina and Kentucky), and 8th in deaths per 100,000 people (Wyoming and South Carolina claim the top 2 spots in this category) according to 2017 Department of Transportation statistics.
Testudo: “Ha ha ha, Penn State, Neener, neener, got it wrong, Awww, too bad, lost $200.”
Host: (giving the hairy eyeball to Testudo) OK, Mountaineer, you had the last correct question; pick again.
Mountaineer: “Vehicular Fatalities for $800” The answer: “Highly likely to be potential organ donors”
Mountaineer: “What are people who ride motorcycles without using a helmet?”
Host: Right, pick again.
Mountaineer: “Vehicular Fatalities for $600;” The answer: “ 45%”
Testudo: “In West Virginia, what is the percentage of motor vehicle fatalities that are associated with not using a seat belt?”
Host: That is correct... Hey wait, how did you know that obscure statistic?
Testudo: “I’m an unpaid intern working at the Department of Transportation. By the way, West Virginia ranks 22nd nationwide in that category.”
Host: OK, you select next, but you have to pick a different category.
Testudo: “OK, lets go with Zoonoses for $400.” The answer: “Packets have been distributed in some areas of West Virginia for wild animal consumption to prevent humans from getting this disease”
Testudo: “Hey, wait a minute, what does this have to do with noses on zoo animals?”
Host: Uhh, you’re obviously not a biology major. Zoonoses are diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans.
Lion: “What is rabies?”
Host: That is correct. You have the last selection.
Lion: “Zoonoses for $800.” The answer: “ This is why parts of West Virginia were not covered by this packet distribution.”
Mountaineer: “What is because WVU is trying to have some rabid fans?”
The point of this scenario is to highlight practices that jeopardize the health of our community as well as individuals. West Virginia residents deserve to know why the tobacco funds aren’t being used for the intended purpose of reducing smoking-related illness, and where those funds are going.
Also, it would be nice if a legislator (hmmm, maybe someone local?) would introduce a bill so that in the remaining 5 years of the fund’s existence, the money could be used for its intended purpose.
In the future, should the state of West Virginia receive funds as part of a multi-state settlement from the opioid manufacturers, it should be mandated this money be earmarked specifically to mitigate the damage done by the opioid epidemic.
Lack of seat belt usage in cars and motorcycling without proper head protection are simply dumb moves that increase the likelihood of bad outcomes.
With regard to the rabies prevention, what is the rationale for the particular distribution of the anti rabies packets?
Host: Well that’s our show for today. For more health related information, screenings and services, the Hampshire County Health Fair will be held on Oct. 12, at the Hope Christian Church in Augusta, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The answer: The Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital, its Multispecialty Clinic and the Hampshire Review.
Response: “What are the entities who do not necessarily share the opinions of the author?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.