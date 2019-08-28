Between the start of school, being a soccer mom and a broken toe, Kitty was a little overwhelmed last week, so here’s a favorite from 3 years ago.
This past weekend may have marked the unofficial end of summer, but it also marked the beginning of something I hold very dear. After much anticipation, football season is finally here!
I love watching games. I love listening to them on the radio. I love pre-game shows and post-game wrap ups. I love tuning into ESPN radio during my weekday commute. I love reading articles about my teams on my lunch break. I love football!
My dad wanted a son. I was his last Hail Mary pass at it. I guess if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. So as a young girl, I eagerly accompanied my father while he carried the chains for Hampshire High School football games. I wasn’t much older than our youngest daughter when I first marched up and down the sidelines with him. My memories are flooded with Friday night lights.
Saturdays meant college football. We stopped whatever we were doing to cheer on our Mountaineers. Firewood would wait to be stacked. Hunting was over before kickoff. Weekend shopping trips were planned around game time. I even named one of my childhood dogs, Major, after the WVU signal caller. I bleed blue and gold.
This past Friday, our Savages donned their Mountaineer gear in celebration of National College Colors Day. Well, at least four of us were sensibly dressed in blue and gold. The oldest Savage wore maroon and orange. Maybe the worst thing I can say about my husband is, “He’s a Hokies fan.”
When WVU and Virginia Tech were in the same conference, we had an ongoing bet. Whoever’s team won that year got to fly their team’s flag by the front door until they played again. Virginia Tech won the last meeting, so when we moved, I didn’t insist on putting up the flag holder. Now, we just have doormats for each team out front. I happily wipe my dirty feet on that VT! Next year, they’ll meet again on opening weekend. It might be time to dig out the WVU flag!
At least on Sunday we’re all rooting for the same team. It’s not always easy being a Redskins fan, but I can still see John Riggins’ famous Super Bowl run in my head. It wasn’t long after that I thought I was “The Diesel” in my own front yard. It never occurred to me that a 10-year-old girl whose peers nicknamed, “toothpick,” shouldn’t play tackle football with her much bigger, stronger 13-year-old male cousin.
I love to tell our Savages that my only broken bone was the result of a football injury, and just like, Joe Theismann, the only reason I had to retire from the sport that I love.
This fall, our Savages will play the sports they love. Much of our weekends will be spent at soccer fields and hockey rinks, but I’ll still make time to cheer “Let’s Go Mountaineers!” and “Hail To The Redskins!” as my favorite football teams “Fight! Fight! Fight! Yeah, onto Victory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.