When I asked how so, he explained, “My friends and I hang out together every night playing Xbox. We play games and talk to each other from the safety of our own homes. Nothing’s really changing for me.”
The fact that he’s missing school for at least the next 2 weeks never factored into his declaration that he’d be unfazed by this pandemic.
He even offered, “I could play video games all day in the basement and stay away from all of you, too.” Although a generous offer, I’m not entirely certain his plan will pan out exactly the way he’s envisioning it.
First, there will be school assignments to do while at home. In addition, I have a nice list of chores for each Savage. Now is not the time to forgo wiping down surfaces and cleaning floors.
Contrary to our son’s plan, I’m thinking this is an ideal time to reduce clutter and go through closets to determine what spring clothing still fits.
My idea of Savage social distancing looks a lot more like kids in their own rooms getting rid of things they’ve collected and neglected for years. Somehow, I’m not entirely certain my plan will pan out exactly the way I’m envisioning it either.
In all actuality, our reality, for the next few weeks, will lie somewhere between 15 hours a day of video gaming and a radical shift to minimalism and hyper-cleanliness.
One thing I am certain of is, as this situation evolves, it might be beneficial to not only adhere to physical social distancing but to also adhere to social media distancing. There’s a lot of information out there. Not all of it is accurate or helpful.
To make sense of it all, I’m trying to follow the same rule of thumb given to our children when researching social studies or science fair topics or writing an argumentative essay.
Through our Savages’ various projects, I’ve learned it’s important to establish if a website’s reputable. My children have taught me that information gleaned from websites ending with .gov or .edu is usually more valid than information from those that end with .com.
It’s always best to visit sites associated with trusted institutions that’ve been around for a while and have a proven track record of reliability, integrity, and unbiasedness. Sadly, many news and most social media sites don’t meet that criteria.
I love the advice given on the morning radio show I listen to. On Friday, the DJ suggested we, “Stay informed, but try to avoid getting sucked into endlessly viewing the coverage of this pandemic.”
In other words, we should practice social distancing in more ways than one.
Maybe our son was onto something. Being socially distant doesn’t mean we must sit at home and scroll through misinformation.
We can still spend this time talking with our friends or playing games with our loved ones. The social distance we feel will only be as great as we allow it to become.
