If we could walk by the stores and listen or if we could hear the sounds on the other end of the online shoppers it would most likely be “cha-ching, cha-ching.”
We would likely see business owners smiling as they add up the total sales from Black Friday to date.
The reasons for giving are countless while the reasons for why we enjoy getting, not so many.
So let’s talk about the pleasure of giving briefly.
There’s something about seeing the look on a person’s face when you give them something special from the heart.
There’s that feeling we get when we give to others. It reminds us that this world, this life, is bigger than us. Giving a memorable gift keeps us close in the hearts of those to whom we give.
Think of a grandmother’s ring that has been passed down to your mother, then to you. And then how it feels to pass it on down to your daughter. The ring itself may not have been expensive from the start but when passed from one generation to another, it has become a keepsake that may mean nothing to others but to your family it is priceless.
A gift doesn’t always have to be about the money, how much one has paid for it at the time of purchase.
When I got engaged to my wife, I was struggling financially at the time and wanted to pay off some bills so I purchased a ring set that I could afford with intentions of one day investing more into a much better ring. My wife has turned down an offer of a more expensive ring because of the sentiment the first ring has.
A gift from the heart has meaning and value above and beyond whatever the price tag has marked on it.
But let’s face it, most folks today get what they need throughout the year which makes it difficult at times at times to pick out a gift for that special someone. Shopping takes a little more time, effort and thoughtfulness.
For instance, I know a couple who had so much difficulty shopping for one another at Christmas that one year they set a price limit, then they both shopped for themselves - he bought the things he needed or wanted and she did the same for herself.
They then wrapped their gifts and on Christmas morning they opened each other’s gifts to see what the other got for him- or herself.
Hey, it saved on having to make returns.
Another couple was going through tight times financially so they got creative. For instance he gave his wife a wrapped note that promised her an entire day on which he would give her one full day a month where his entire focus on be on her and what she wanted to do for the day. The wife loved it.
It could be a gift of giving the other one day ever so often that would involve actually taking the time to fix and serve the other breakfast served in bed.
And such thoughtfulness and meaning could do wonders for a relationship.
The point is, giving things are not necessarily about the thing. Sometimes it’s giving one’s self that counts, especially when our time and attention is being pulled in so many directions.
It’s not too late even now to offer that special loved one a gift of your time or a promise of your attention.
In fact, this may be the time to decide exactly what you will give to Jesus. After all, it is His birthday. He really isn’t after your money.
The real reason He came as that baby in a manger, because He was offering His life for you.
Being born with a sinful nature for something we didn’t do may seem unfair but for Jesus to come and pay the punishment for our sinsHe did nothing wrong was even more unfair.
We say that Jesus is the reason for the season so it seems only fair for us to to offer Him something of ourselves,
This Christ child came and gave Himself for us, and in return we give gifts to so many others and fail to offer Christ anything at all.
So this year, what will you give?
He gave Himself to ultimately redeem us back to the Father. Doesn’t it seem like the only real option is to invite Him into our life so that His coming to earth on our behalf won’t be in vain?
