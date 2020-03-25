Seventeen years later, we can both vividly recall seeing her lips turn blue, watching her skin suck in around her tiny ribs, hearing high pitched wheezes come from her little body, and nervously counting how many breaths she took per minute (60 or more at times). A virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms in most threatened our child’s life.
Unfortunately, that was just our first run in with witnessing our daughter struggle to breathe. Before her 1st birthday, we were told to purchase our very own nebulizer and to keep vials of Albuterol handy.
My husband and I both became very deft in giving a sometimes squirmy toddler breathing treatments. Distracting her with M&Ms helped. Many times, what seemed like a common cold or allergies meant we were taking shifts through the day and night to make sure she had her “breathing” medicine every 4 hours.
By her 2nd birthday, she was officially diagnosed with Reactive Airway Disease, and we began exploring maintenance medications. While in elementary school, the diagnosis officially changed to asthma. It’s something we’d been preparing to hear for a long time.
Here’s the thing, if a person didn’t know her well, they’d never suspect that our oldest Savage is one of the many West Virginians at greatest risk in this COVID-19 pandemic.
Afterall, she’s a healthy, active, fit 17-year-old athlete, who’s lettered, more than once, in 2 rigorous varsity high school sports. Yet, only once in her entire life, has our straight-A student, gotten a 100 percent on a pulmonary function test.
If you’ve never seen the list of medications, she brings on overnight trips or opened our medicine cabinet to a shelf filled with inhaler boxes, you’d never know. Unless you’ve witnessed her collapse on a soccer field or struggle on a pool deck, she’d be the last person you’d think couldn’t adequately fight off a common illness.
You’d be surprised, as she seems to always be, that every allergy season she comes home and says, “For some reason, I lost my breath going up the stairs at school today.” We often must remind her that she has a chronic breathing condition and to take proper precautions.
As her mother, I’m now asking all of you to take proper precautions. I pray that we’re all overacting, but I’m too scared to risk not taking the CDC’s recommendations seriously.
Thoroughly wash your hands often. Stay home even if you’re a little bit sick. Frequently clean and disinfect your environment. Avoid crowds greater than 10 people. Now is not the time for social gatherings.
You’d be surprised who around you are susceptible to serious complications. We’ve already lived through watching a virus most people stave off, threaten our child’s life. Please do your part to avoid putting us, or families like us, in that position again.
