At the Capon Chapel church service, we lit the second candle of the Advent season. The greatest gift in the world will be arriving soon and we must be ready.
Sympathy is extended to Richard and Diane Hawse on the sudden death of their son, Jake. Our hearts and prayers are offered up to the Lord in supplication, may he grant them peace.
Our book club met and discussed "Where the Crawdads Sing." It was an unusual book and held your interest throughout. The general opinion was that we all liked it and would read the author's next book. Next month's selection is "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles. I am two-thirds through it and find it very unusual. I wonder what other readers will think?
Our prayer shawl group is focusing on hats and scarves just now. We are hoping to have them ready for Christmas gifts.
I would like to invite everyone to the Candle Light Christmas Eve Service at Capon Chapel at 7 p.m. Come and join us as we welcome the birth of our Savior.
