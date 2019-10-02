Readying to leave for oldest daughter’s soccer game, I absentmindedly responded, “OK. When’s the test?” His answer stopped me in my tracks, “Tomorrow.”
Dumbfounded, I doublechecked to make sure I’d heard him correctly. He reconfirmed his initial statement.
I begrudgingly stopped what I was doing to investigate further. He’d known about the upcoming test for quite a while. His halfhearted study attempts had yielded a solid knowledge of about 10 counties. Otherwise, he was rather ill prepared for the following day’s examination.
I put down my car keys and picked up my telephone. I called my husband, who was already at the game, and told him that the younger children and I wouldn’t be coming. We had a lot of studying to do.
I’m not going to lie; I was disappointed. Our daughter’s soccer team was undefeated. They were playing a sectional rival with some playoff implications on the line. I didn’t want to miss it.
Yet, there, in front of me, was our son who needed help studying for a large test. Yes, the reason for his panic was of his own making. However, I couldn’t leave him there alone to study when he acknowledged the need for, and in his own way requested, help.
Although a part of me wanted to, I couldn’t prioritize one child’s sport over the other’s academics.
After all, in the end, what was the message I wanted to send to our children? We’ve always emphasized that school comes before extracurricular activities.
We want them to enjoy playing sports or being in clubs, but not at the expense of their schoolwork. Their studies should be their top priority.
As such, when one of them needs help with homework, it’s up to us as the adults to model that we prioritize their learning and knowledge acquisition as well. Staying home and helping our son pour over a map of West Virginia isn’t what I wanted to do, but it’s what I needed to do.
It’s not always an easy choice to make, but multiple times this school year my husband and I have had to divide and conquer.
As he likes to point out, there are 3 of them and just 2 of us. They have us outnumbered.
We abandoned all attempts at man-to-man coverage years ago. Sometimes, our zone defense means that one parent goes to a soccer game or piano lesson while the other picks kids up from after-school activities and concentrates on getting homework done.
When one of our Savages hits us with a surprise play, we have to adjust our game plan accordingly. That doesn’t mean we throw out our entire playbook.
Yet, as I was reminded this week, sometimes we have to regroup, review our objectives, and change course to get across the goal line. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.