At the Library: The library is currently closed. A rack of free books has been placed outside in the Todd Griffin Park. In addition, you can download free eBooks from their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
Hampshire County Schools are currently closed until April 20.
At The River House: The River House is closed to the public until further notice. They are developing a virtual art program via Facebook that will be available soon. In addition, musical events and virtual meetings are being set up (also on Facebook). Check their FB page or website for additional information and current listings, www.theriverhousewv.org.
The Cat and the Fiddle is offering online musical lessons. Contact them for additional information at 443-860-2461.
Community Church Services: Alanna Mcguinn of Capon Bridge United Methodist Church is hosting online services on Sundays via Facebook. The services begin on Sunday at 11 a.m. You can view the services on Facebook or Youtube.com.
American Legion Post 137: They are open for call in/carry out orders only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Daily specials are posted on their FB page. You can contact them at 304-856-3354.
Other news regarding essential businesses open in and around Capon Bridge:
The Sheriff’s Office in Romney is now closed to the public for walk up traffic. You can contact them if you have an emergency at 304-822-3894.
Valley Health has set up a COVID-19 hotline for people experiencing virus symptoms. It is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Satuday. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is an emergency. 540-536-0380.
Capon Valley Market and Liberty Gas Station: Always open, 304-856-3960.
Anthony’s Jr: Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Serving lunch and dinner. Menu available online. 304-856-3027
Farmer’s Daughter is open for pick up orders only. Lunch burgers are not available at the present time. Call ahead at 304-856-2550. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Valley View Greenhouse in Augusta is open, and orders can be placed via FB Messenger or at 304-496-7111. They will prepare your order and deliver it to your car upon pickup.
Dollar General in CB opens at 8 a.m. for senior shoppers. The first hour of business has been dedicated to senior shopping only. 304-856-2165
Family Dollar is open, and they have groceries. 304-856-3641.
Reeds Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They can be reached at 304-856-2901.
Bank of Romney in CB is open for drive up access, including the ATM machine. 304-856-3461.
FNB Bank in CB is open for drive up service only. 304-856-3426.
Capon Bridge Family Practice hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call ahead to schedule an appointment at 304-856-2525.
Food Lion in Romney is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. 304-822-3641.
Apple Valley Waste is continuing to operate. However, they have suspended pick-up of bulk items, including cardboard. All items for pick-up must be placed in plastic bags. Contact them at 877-267-1280 or www.applevalleywaste.com.
Governor Jim Justice has waived the requirement to possess a fishing license through Friday, April 24 at all state regulated fishing facilities for West Virginia residents.
Special Days to celebrate during the month of April: This month we celebrate Autism Awareness month and National Garden Month. This might be a good time to plant and cultivate a home garden. National Poetry Month occurs in April and is considered one of the largest literary celebrations in the world.
Special days include April Fool’s Day on April 1: National Twinkie Day occurs on April 6. First introduced in 1930, they survived bankruptcy in 2012 when Hostess went out of business. National Beer Day is celebrated on April 7. April 11 is celebrated as National Pet Day. Give your pet a little more love on this day. Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is recognized on April 12. In addition, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 each year. Lastly, Arbor Day occurs on the last Friday in April.
Please stay at home unless it is necessary to go out. Although this may seem like an extreme measure, in the long run it will serve to protect us all.
