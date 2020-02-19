The one in particular that I am thinking of is the story where Jesus says that he has come to turn family members against one another and concludes with the words, “Do you think I came to bring peace on earth? No, I tell you, but division.” (Luke 12: 51, NIV)
This passage can sound harsh even in our current political environment with so many in Washington who intentionally divide Americans by race, religion, sexual orientation and any other division they can identify for their political benefit — and has exposed deep divisions in our country that we so deeply desire to see healed. And it is so easily observable on and from all sides.
But it’s simply a statement of fact: Jesus was the cause of division as well.
In any given family who encountered Jesus’ ministry, only some of the family members got it. And so father was turned against son because only the son followed Jesus’ commandment to follow him by loving God and loving neighbor as himself.
Everybody didn’t drop what they were doing like the first disciples, leave behind their fishing careers, and start believing in a radical new way of life where the first shall be last.
The fire Jesus talks about in that Gospel reading from Luke 12 is a radical reordering of the economy where we measure our economic health by how the people at the bottom are doing; a religious community where leaders practice what they preach; and an end to the cycle of violence where you hit me, I hit you hit, and we go on for generations — a cycle of violence that continues today with weapons that could destroy the Earth many times over.
The people who profit from the fear and inequality of our present political and economic systems; those who actively seek more and more out of the temptations of wealth, status, and power; and those who rule the world now aren’t just going to give up all of this and follow Jesus.
No, they are doing and will do everything in their power to resist this coming Reign of God for it will bring an end to their power. So it’s not difficult to see the many ways Jesus brings division, even between parents and children.
“Division” gets a bad name today and there certainly are unchristlike forms of division — like the kind coming from Washington. But we shouldn’t let that unchristlike divisiveness make us wary of all division.
No, Christ calls us to be divisive in defense of human dignity. Not everybody is going to agree with us, and while we lament that reality, we can’t let it deter us either.
