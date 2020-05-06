Birthday wishes to Louella Wolford, May 3; Ruth Long, May 7; Denny Smith and Tyler Smith, May 8; Zoe Pownell, May 9; Sue Cowgill and Carrie Lambert, May 11; Karen Nelson and Savanna Stotler, and Tabbath Montgomery, May 12; Betty Thomas, May 16; Kemmy Pownell Jr., May 18; Rogie Montgomery, Delyle Moreland, Christina Ginevan, May 19; Sarah Bohrer and Paiton Stotler, May 20.
Anniversary wishes to Charles and Jenny Marple, May 4.
Hampshire County Schools are still delivering lunches on Tuesday for the students. Helps the parents for the week.
Some churches are meeting Sunday, May 10, for distant services with masks. Check with your pastor to see if you are one of them. Government has opened some things today with restriction. As of today, there are 37 states open. Things will get better, but hope it doesn't get back to what people call normal. Lots of people were putting things before church, so sports were canceled. Going to concerts? They were closed. All kinds of things came before church, so they were put on hold till you saw what was important.
Donna Bohrer has another great grandson, Archer, on April 16. Grandpa Marvin is smiling from Heaven on his birthday.
Community appreciated the Blessing Food Boxes that were given out at Hampshire High on Tuesday, April 28 from 5-8. Everyone appreciated the boxes and the ladies that gave all women a bouquet of flowers. A very nice surprise, and uplifting for all that we have been going through. Women were smiling for days. Please take safety steps to keep safe. Like to visit soon.
Sympathy to cousins Betty, Marvin, Debbie and Evangeline Sipes on passing of niece Lisa Johnson April 27 from Hancock, beautiful girl.
Prayer concerns Cheryl Fishel, Sandy and Roger Moreland, Kenny Wolford, Ethan Sowers, Lori Zebarth, Cheryl See, and all that have lost loved ones, this virus and our nation.
(0) comments
