Back in time

100 Years Ago — September 1919
The Daughters of the Confederacy will hold their regular meeting at Mrs. M.G. Harmison's next Tuesday Sept. 2nd at 7:30 p.m. The change in time for this meeting is made on account of the Confederate Reunion at Burlington.
During the absence of Henry Haffer from his store one day last week, someone entered and took about $25 worth of cutlery and other merchandise. Mr. Haffer did not miss the articles until he had a call for some of them, when he discovered his loss.
The young folks of Delray report a pleasant time when they met at the home of Mrs. Annie Nealis last Thursday evening for an old time taffy bee. The occasion was in honor of her son, Sgt. Lester O. Nealis, who has just returned from 12 months service overseas and is at home on a furlough from Camp Gordon, Ga. Sgt. Nealis has some very interesting experiences to relate. We are glad to have him with us once more.
50 Years Ago — September, 1969
Former Secretary of Labor Willard Wirtz will crown the Queen of Hampshire on Aug. 30 at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta. Wirtz was appointed Under Secretary of Labor in 1961 by Pres. John F. Kennedy. He was appointed Secretary of Labor in 1962 when Arthur Goldberg was appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States. Presently, Wirtz resides on a farm near Yellow Spring and maintains an office in D.C.
Bishop D. Frederick Wertz, resident bishop of the West Virginia area has announced the appointment of the Rev. Andrew C. Agnew Sr., to be administrator of the United Methodist Children’s Home at Burlington.
YELLOW SPRING — Major and Mrs. Phillip Norton and children, recently returned from Formosa and have taken up residency in Vienna, Va., as the major is now located at the Pentagon. Mrs. Norton and children are enjoying August fun while vacationing with her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Leatherwood, at their summer river home here.
40 Years Ago —September, 1979
The Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Resources Division, reports that two more cases of rabies have been confirmed in Hampshire County. One case was found in a raccoon taken in the Kirby area while the other was in a house cat from the Dunmore Ridge area. Persons are cautioned against letting pets such as cats and dogs run at large, particularly in the Dunmore Ridge- Short Mountain-Kirby areas.
Tom Hardesty’s Theater of Marvels, from Augusta, will make appearances at two widely acclaimed festivals over the Labor Day weekend. The Theater of Marvels performances will be on the courthouse stage in Clarksburg, W.Va., and on a separate outdoor stage near the bridge at Wolf Trap Farm Park near Washington, D.C.
Mrs. John I. Pancake, accompanied by her sister, Mrs. Jeanne Rees and daughters, Martha and Susan, spent some time in July in Mexico.
30 Years Ago — September, 1989
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred “Tim” Ganoe of Norwalk, Calif., visited during the month of June with relatives and friends in Romney. It has been nine years since Mr. Ganoe saw his sisters, brothers and other relatives. The Ganoes departed by plane for their trip home to California.
John S. Williams II, who has been spending some time at his home here, returned to Italy on Sunday.
A guided walking tour of homes and buildings in historic Olde Romney will be featured during Heritage Days.
Included in the tour are: Davis History House, Mrs. Keith Shaffer’s Home, Literary Hall, First United Methodist Church, Mytinger House and West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind Administration bldg.
20 Years Ago — September, 1999
Official 1999 first day school enrollment numbers reported were 3,318 students, down 93 from last year. Last year’s first day numbers also showed a drop in attendance, registering 48 students less than the year before.
Klarissa Shoemaker celebrated her 7th birthday on Aug. 22 with a party for family and friends at the Romney Municipal Pool.
Virginia Baude received word that daughter Susan, son-inlaw Steve and grandchildren, Brianne and Noah have arrived in Arizona. Susan will be manager at a Chuck-E-Cheese store in Scottsdale. The family will reside in Mesa.
10 Years Ago — September, 2009
Chevrolet dealer Bob Mayhew sold 33 new vehicles under the government’s Cash for Clunkers program.
As of press time, Mayhew has the clunkers, he just hasn’t gotten the cash.
WARDENSVILLE — Pastor David Twedt is home from a journey that he will most likely remember for the rest of his life.
The journey was all part of the “Tour de Revs,” which began May 13 in Chicago, Ill., and ended in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 20.
The trip involved Twedt, along with two of his best friends — all reverends — who decided to ride a bicycle-built-for-three around the country to raise money, and awareness, for World Hunger.
Five individuals will get a chance at living the Knight life after having been nominated as a possible selection for the 2009 Knight of Olde Hampshire.
The top five: Dr. Vijay Chowdhary, Judy Hott, Kenneth Seldon, S. Porter Smith and Mary Susan Williams, will be the guests of the Romney Rotary Club at this year’s dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.