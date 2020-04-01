This year, plan to have nature help color your Easter eggs with natural dyes. Collect plant material listed below for a variety of shades.
Experiment and have fun with this project. The result will be beautiful and unique eggs for your egg hunt.
Here are the colors different dye materials produce:
Dandelions: Yellowish
Red cabbage leaves: Robin egg blue
Walnut shells: Dark red-brown
Orange peels: Light yellow
Carrot tops: Smoky grey-green
Fresh cranberries: Dark green
Yellow onion skins: Dark yellow or orange
Spinach: Light gold-green
Red beets: Light pink
Blackberries: Purple
Raspberries: Pale red
Strong brewed coffee: Light brown
Grape juice: Light purple
How to color the eggs:
Take a small amount of food material and place it in a pan, filled with 2 cups of cold water. Bring the water rapidly to a boil and allow to simmer 10 minutes. Turn off heat and cover, allowing dye to steep for 30 minutes.
Remove food material and place dye into containers and refrigerate. When dye is cold, place hard-cooked eggs into dye. Leaving the eggs in the dye overnight in the refrigerator will give the deepest colors.
Experiment to see what tints and shades are best. Remove the eggs from the dyes and dry on a metal cake rack. Place eggs in refrigerator until it is time to use or hide them.
This article has been reprinted with permission from the University of Nebraska Cooperative Extension Service.
Roasted Leg of Lamb
- 1 boneless leg of lamb (5 to 6 pounds)
- 1/4 cup kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. sumac
- 2 Tbsp. ground fennel seed
- 1 Tbsp. ground pasilla chile, or other medium-hot chile, such as ancho or mulato
- 1 Tbsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground clove
- 3 Tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh oregano
- 1 Tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh rosemary
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
Pat the lamb leg dry with paper towels and set aside. Combine the salt, sumac, fennel seed, ground chile, black pepper, cinnamon, clove, oregano and rosemary in a small bowl and stir to combine. Add the olive oil and stir to make a thick paste.
Rub the paste over the entire lamb leg, making certain to coat all of the surfaces. Place the rub-coated lamb leg on the rack of a roasting pan with foil on the bottom. Refrigerate the leg for 2 to 3 hours, or allow to sit at least 30 minutes at room temperature.
Thirty minutes before you’re ready to roast the lamb leg, heat the oven to 450 degrees. Put the roasting pan with the lamb leg on a rack in the middle of the oven and roast for 15 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 325 and continue to roast until a meat thermometer inserted in the center of the roast registers 140 for medium rare. Plan on 25 to 30 minutes per pound, or a total of approximately 2-1/2 hours for a 5 to 6 pound leg.
Begin checking the temperature after 1-1/2 hours, to get a sense of how quickly the meat is cooking. When it reaches 140, remove the lamb leg from the oven and pour 1/2 cup water in the bottom of the pan. Cover the lamb leg loosely with foil and let stand 15 to 20 minutes before slicing.
Recipe from American Lamb Board
Mint and Garlic Marinated Grilled American Lamb Loin Chops
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1/2 bunch parsley leaves, chopped
- 1/2 bunch mint leaves, chopped
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 8 lamb loin chop
In bowl, add garlic, shallot, herbs, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Whisk to combine. Place lamb chops into a bowl and add 3/4 cup of marinade (reserve remaining marinade for sauce). Mix to coat thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill lamb to desired temperature (medium-rare is recommended). Remove from heat and allow the lamb chops to rest for 5 minutes. Drizzle chops with the reserved mint and garlic sauce. Serve with roasted potatoes and green beans.
Recipe from American Lamb Board
Easter Bread
- 12 egg yolks
- 1 pint sweet cream
- 1 qt. milk
- 3 c. sugar
- 1 stick butter
- 1 tsp. anise
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla
- 1 tsp. lemon extract
- 1 small pkg. saffron
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 2 pkg. dry yeast
- 16 c. all-purpose flour
- 1/2 c. warm water
Mix yeast with 1/2 c. warm water and 2 Tbsp. of sugar. Heat cream, milk and butter until butter melts. Add saffron to soak. Cool to lukewarm. Beat egg yolks until fluffy. Add extracts. Add yeast mixture and liquids.
Stir enough flour to make soft dough (somewhat sticky). Knead for 8 to 10 minutes. Place in a greased bowl; turn once. Cover; let rise until doubled in bulk. This is very slow rising and takes about 4 hours, depending on room temperature. Punch down. Divide into 18 equal-sized balls.
This ethnic recipe comes from NDSU Extension Service.
Passover Rhubarb Cobbler
- 1-3/4 cups sugar, divided
- 1/4 cup quick-cooking tapioca
- 4 cups of 1/2-inch rhubarb pieces
- 1 cup unsweetened raspberries
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 cup matzo meal
- 1/2 cup margarine or butter
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- lemon sorbet or whipped cream (optional)
In a shallow 2-quart baking dish, combine 1-1/4 cups sugar and tapioca. Add rhubarb, raspberries and lemon juice — mixing gently but thoroughly. Let stand from 15 minutes to 1 hour to soften tapioca, mixing several times.
Meanwhile, in a food processor or a bowl, whirl or rub together with your fingers the matzo meal, the remaining 1/2 cup sugar, margarine and nutmeg to create fine crumbs. Squeeze matzo mixture to compact into lumps, then crumble over rhubarb mixture.
Bake in a 375-degree oven until cobbler is bubbling in center and top is golden brown, about 1 hour. Let cool 15 minutes; spoon cobbler into bowls and top with sorbet or whipped cream, if desired.
This ethnic recipe comes from NDSU Extension Service.
Asparagus with Mustard Vinaigrette
- 4 large eggs
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. regular or reduced fat mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1-1/2 lbs. asparagus
Place eggs in a medium saucepan. Add enough cold water to cover eggs by 1 inch. Carefully add the eggs and simmer for about 9 minutes. Drain. Add cold water to cover.
When eggs are cool enough to handle, shell and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together shallot, vinegar, mustard and mayonnaise. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Set aside.
Snap off and discard the bottom 1 inch of each asparagus stalk. If using thick asparagus, peel about the bottom 2 inches. Add about 1 cup of water to a large skillet. Add about 1 tsp. salt, cover, and bring to a boil.
Add asparagus and cook until asparagus can be easily pierced with a knife, about 3 to 5 minutes. Drain. Coat warm asparagus with vinaigrette. Cut eggs into 4ths. Serve with the asparagus
Recipe from Nebraska Extension Service
Asparagus and Leek Quiche
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
- 4-5 Tbsp. cold water
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1 leek
- 15 asparagus spears, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1-1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
- 4 strips bacon, fried and crumbled
- 8 eggs
- 1-1/2 cups light cream (half and half) or evaporated milk for a lighter recipe
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
In a mixing bowl, stir together flour and salt. Cut in shortening until pieces are the size of small peas. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. of the water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push to side of bowl. Repeat until all is moistened.
Form dough into a ball. On a lightly floured surface flatten dough with hands, gently. Roll dough from center to edge, forming a circle about 12 inches in diameter. Wrap pastry around rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch pie plate.
Ease pastry into pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate; fold under extra pastry. Make a fluted edge by pressing with thumbs and index finger. Bake at 400 degrees for 7-10 minutes, just until surface is set.
Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium skillet. Cut the white part of the leek lengthwise and rinse well between the layers to remove any grit. Slice thinly and add to butter. Sauté until tender, about 3-5 minutes. Add asparagus and sauté another 2-3 minutes, until the asparagus is bright green and just starting to get tender.
Sprinkle half the cheese in the bottom of the piecrust. Sprinkle with bacon and then the sautéed vegetable mixture. Top with remaining cheese.
In a bowl, whisk together eggs, cream, salt and pepper. Pour into crust over fillings (you may have a little extra left over). Bake in a 400-degree oven for about 50 minutes or until set. If it starts to brown too much, cover with foil. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Recipe Source: UT Extension Service
Cinnamon-topped Rhubarb Muffins
- 1/2 c. brown sugar, firmly packed
- 1/4 c. butter
- 1 c. (8 oz.) reduced-fat sour cream
- 2 eggs
- 1-1/2 c. all-purpose flour
- 3/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1-1/2 c. chopped rhubarb
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine brown sugar and butter. Beat at medium speed until well-mixed (1 to 2 minutes). Add sour cream and eggs; continue beating, scraping bowl often until well-mixed (1 to 2 minutes).
In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking soda and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. By hand, stir flour mixture into sour cream mixture just until moistened. Fold in rhubarb. Spoon into greased muffin pans.
In small bowl, stir together a Tbsp. sugar and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Sprinkle onto each muffin. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Makes 12 1-muffin servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Deviled Eggs
- 6 large hard-boiled and peeled eggs
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
Slice eggs into halves lengthwise. Remove yellow yolks and save whites. Place yolks in a 1-quart zip-lock bag along with the remaining ingredients (except the egg whites). Press out air.
Close bag and knead (mush together) until ingredients are well-blended. (Note: you could also put yolks in a bowl with other ingredients [except the egg whites], and mix together well until they look like a paste).
Push contents toward one corner of the bag. Cut about 1/2 inch off the corner of the bag. Squeezing the bag gently, fill reserved egg-white hollows with the yolk mixture. (Note: If you used a bowl, you can spoon the yolk mixture into the egg whites. Or, a small cookie scoop may be used to fill eggs.) Chill to blend flavors.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
