Balch has been a member of the board of directors since 2008, has served as President since 2017 and will remain as an active board member. Balch worked with League staff, physicians and fellow board members over the past 3 years in promoting the League and its mission to serve children providing them with services to help them prosper and grow.
“John’s demonstrated dedication, leadership and vision for The Children’s League is truly remarkable,” Executive Director Cathy Growden said. “He has been an outstanding president and we are all pleased to have John remain on as a board of director.”
Athey has been a member of the board of directors since 2014. He is a native of Keyser, where he has been engaged in the general practice of law since 2004.
“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to serve as the President of The Children's League,” Athey said. “I appreciate John Balch's exemplary leadership and devotion to the organization and his support and encouragement during this transition. I look forward to collaborating with the talented and dedicated board members, executive director, and staff as we fulfill the wonderful mission of the League and continue to expand its reach and presence.”
Growden expressed optimism about the future,
“I look forward to working with Mr. Athey as board president,” she said. “He has been an active board of director and is committed to the mission of The Children’s League. I am excited to be part of his vision and leadership of The League.”
Other new officers include Vice President Bob Martin, Treasurer Larry Boggs and Secretary Amanda Ruthenberg.
Beginning over 90 years ago to meet an Allegany County need for treating children with polio, The Children’s League has evolved and grown since holding its first orthopedic clinic in 1926.
Incorporated in 1934 The League provides free orthopedic, cerebral palsy and cleft lip/palate clinics as well as free speech therapy and physical therapy to children birth to 21 from Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The Children’s League operates and manages the Scottish Rite Early Childhood Language Disorders Clinic. The clinic provides diagnostic evaluation and treatment of speech and language disorders in children.
Speech therapy is conducted at The League’s Cumberland office as well as in Oakland, Md., at the Paul B. Naylor Masonic Hall and at the Mineral County Health Department.
The Children’s League also operates and manages The Cumberland Cleft Clinic, directed by local plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Carpenter.
Twice a year Carpenter’s team of 9 local physicians and specialists evaluate children with cleft lip/palate and develop a specific treatment and care plan for each child.
The Children’s League is passionate about children and compassionate about their care. For information or to schedule an appointment for any service provided by The Children’s League, call the League office at 301-759-5200.
The office is in the Allegany County Health Department building on Willowbrook Road, Cumberland, Md., and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
