100 Years Ago — Dec. 24, 1919
Paul Milleson arrived here Friday – called here by the illness of his father, W. J. Milleson.
John B. Dailey, of Huntington, spent the weekend with his parents here.
Miss Elizabeth Bean came from Washington to spend the holidays at her home at Three Churches.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 24, 1969
The first Christmas Seals were sold in this country in 1907 to raise money to help fight Tuberculosis in one small community. Today the Christmas Seal Sale is nationwide and has become a cherished American Tradition. It makes possible the year-round work of the 3,000 local and state associations affiliated with the National Tuberculosis Association.
The Capon Bridge Ruritan Club will distribute their regular Christmas treats to the children of the Capon Bridge area on Sat. evening, Dec. 22, at 7:30 p.m., at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall. All children up to the age of 12 are invited. Old Santa will be on hand to pass out the treats.
The Youth Department of the Romney First United Methodist Church will lead in the church’s annual candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 11 p.m. The theme for the service this year is “The Wonder of Christmas.”
40 Years Ago — Dec. 26, 1979
Approximately 260 people went on the Christmas House Tour that was organized and sponsored by the General Federated Women’s Club of Romney. The club wishes to express its gratitude to all of the hosts and hostesses, the members who helped in each home, office or headquarters.
The Hampshire High music department is proud to present its annual Christmas concert on Thurs., Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held in the high school gym.
The Hampshire Chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International will be holding a New Year’s Eve party at the Hampshire Fairgrounds beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, 1979. There will be no charge for the meal, and those coming are requested to bring a covered dish. Plates, knives, forks, spoons, drinks, and cups will al be supplied by the fellowship.
30 Years Ago — Dec. 27, 1989
“Christmas time is a great time of the year. It fills our hearts with joy and cheer. The grandmas and grandpas are happy as well, and all the parents think it is swell.” – Susan A. Hott, Grade 5, Grassy Lick Elementary.
“Christmas time with all its cheer. Santa with his loads of toys, for all the good little girls and boys. Santa with his reindeer eight. Hurry, Santa, don’t be late.” – Ted Compton, Grade 7, Capon Bridge Junior High.
“Once upon a Christmas in a land far, far away was the start of a holiday that we celebrate today. Christ was born a savior true, and a heavenly king that everyone knew.” – Seth Purcell, Grade 5, Grassy Lick Elementary.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 22, 1999
The South Branch Pawn Shop located just west of Romney off U.S. 50 is a busy place this time of year. According to owners Buck and Sudie Rinker, the holiday season is hectic for 2 reasons — because some people need extra cash for Christmas and because others are looking for a bargain.
Come share the true meaning of Christmas. Augusta United Methodist Church’s “Live Nativity Scene” will be presented Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the Church basement.
On a day in past winters you may have seen people with binoculars walking through your neighborhood in the icy cold, and wondered what they were up to. They are among the 50,000 volunteers participating in the National Audubon Society 100th Christmas Bird Count. The Hampshire County Christmas Bird Count will will be held on Jan. 2, 2000. This will be the 30th year that this particular count has been conducted.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 23, 2009
It is being called the blizzard of 2009 and, depending on where residents live, more than 20 inches of snow blanketed the region over the weekend. By Sunday evening the snow measured 24 inches on Jersey Mountain Road at the Emergency Services Center.
The Frostburg State University Cultural Event Series will present a preview of the Kander and Ebb musical “Cabaret” on Friday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16, at 3 and 8 p.m. in the FSU Performing Arts Center’s Drama Theatre.
Ice Mountain Writers will hold its long-anticipated public performance at the Coffee Cupboard Café on the corner of Main Street and High Street in Romney on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. Local writers will recite original stories and poems and songwriters will perform original music compositions.
