Nine nonprofits service Hampshire and Hardy counties have received $19,500 in grants from the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation to battle effects of the COVID-19 virus.
The foundation has awarded another $55,500 to 14 other nonprofit organizations in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties to support response efforts to the COVID-19 crisis. In all, $75,000 went to 23 agencies.
Amounts granted here ranged from $1,000 to $4,500.
The recipients are:
• Catholic Charities of West Virginia, $2,500
• E.A. Hawse Health Center, $1,000
• Eastern West Virginia Community Action Agency, $2,500
• Family Crisis Center, $2,000
• Hampshire County Committee on Aging, $4,500
• Hardy County Committee on Aging, $4,500
• Telamon Corporation, $2,500
“Decisions for this initial round of response funding were made in an effort to support some of the vital community organizations with identified immediate needs related to the coronavirus pandemic, such as food assistance, sheltering homeless adults and other vulnerable populations, and providing other forms of emergency assistance,” said Amy Pancake, Director of Affiliates for the Community Foundation.
The Community Foundation has opened a 2nd round of funding through its Emergency Response Fund.
“As this pandemic continues to create challenges for our local nonprofits, they are more determined than ever to find ways to make sure their clients are receiving the services and supports they need,” Pancake said. “Providing some financial resources through this fund is one way we can help them.”
Nonprofit organizations can apply for funding by downloading the EWVCF COVID-19 Emergency Response Grant Letter of Request from the Foundation’s website: https://www.ewvcf.org/apply-for-a-grant/
Pancake said the Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund was seeded with $30,000 from one of the Foundation’s unrestricted funds. Within days of announcing that contributions were being accepted to the fund, it grew to just under $100,000 thanks to the generosity of several donors.
“This rapid response from donors is yet another example of the really remarkable ways people are doing what they can to support and strengthen our communities in a time of crisis,” she said.
Individuals, corporations, donor advisors and private foundations are still encouraged to join the Community Foundation in these supportive efforts by contributing to the fund.
”While we are currently focused on the immediate impact the pandemic has had on organizations and the people they serve, we are also thinking about the long-term impact and the resources that will still be needed to recover,” said Pancake. “We want to continue our support of nonprofits to get them through this critical stage, but hope we can be there for them in four or five months, too.”
All gifts are tax-deductible and 100% of the donations collected will be used to support local organizations as they adjust to changing demands. The Community Foundation is not charging any fees for administering this special pass-through fund.
Contributions can be made online at www.EWVCF.org or by sending a check payable to EWVCF to 229 E. Martin St, Suite 4, Martinsburg, WV 25401, or to one of the affiliates, Hampshire County Community Foundation PO Box 40, Romney, WV 26757 or Hardy County Community Foundation PO Box 1058, Moorefield, WV 26836.
