How can a loser ever win?
Please help me mend my broken heart
And let me live again”
— Bee Gees
Prose, poetry and music are replete with references to extreme losses, death of a loved one, failed relationships and even unrealized dreams, resulting in someone having a broken heart.
Most of the time, this reference to a broken heart from these types of losses is in a figurative sense. However, there is a very real medical syndrome in which extreme emotional stress can literally result in genuine heart impairment, in the absence of coronary artery disease.
This entity is known by the exotic name of Takotsubo syndrome. “Takotsubo” (pronounced Tack-Oh-Sue-Boh) is a Japanese word that literally translated means “octopus pot.” The syndrome’s name refers to the shape of the left ventricle when someone is experiencing this condition.
(Sorry, I don’t know what an octopus pot looks like, nor could I display one here anyway).
The precise cause and mechanism of how the heart is affected is not completely known, but its mechanism is distinctly different from that of a conventional myocardial infarction (heart attack).
In a “regular” heart attack, what usually occurs is that a cholesterol plaque in the lining of a coronary vessel ruptures, exposing the inside of the blood vessel to the blood circulating through it. The body’s clotting mechanism is designed to react to any injury to the vessel lining by forming a clot to try and plug what is sensed as a leak or hole in the blood vessel.
This clotting unfortunately can result in the coronary artery being completely blocked, depriving the heart muscle “downstream” from getting the oxygen it needs to contract and to remain viable. In Takotsubo syndrome, there is no clot blocking a blood vessel.
It is hypothesized that increased amounts of adrenalin (epinephrine) and other substances are secreted in response to the emotional stress. This, in turn, can result in smooth muscle contraction in the wall of a coronary artery, narrowing the blood vessel and restricting the flow of blood to the heart muscle.
Supporting evidence for this hypothesis includes studies that have found that patients with takotsubo syndrome have, by a statistically significant margin, higher levels of epinephrine and other similar hormones, than do patients with myocardial infarctions (heart attacks).
Also, the apex of the left ventricle has the highest concentration of receptors and nerves that transmit epinephrine than other parts of the heart and in Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, this is the part of the heart most affected by the condition.
Fifty-seven percent of people with this condition are Asian, 40 percent are Caucasian and 90 percent of cases occur in post-menopausal women.
Despite the strong association with emotional stress, physical triggers were more common (36 percent vs. 28 percent) and 29 percent of cases had no obvious triggers. The good news is that more than 90 percent of people with this condition fully recover.
* * *
The spring version of the Hampshire County Health Fair will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. April 11 at Hope Christian Church, Augusta.
Past fairs have featured free services such as skin and hearing screenings, blood pressure measurements, and free carotid ultrasound screenings to assess stroke risk. Also, information regarding organ donation, immunizations, advance directives and other health information will be available from Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital, the Hampshire County Health Department and other health related community resources.
Also, quality, low cost blood testing will be available courtesy of Lab Corp. Because the blood tests are self referred, the test results will be sent directly to participants, and these results should be subsequently relayed by attendees to their primary care providers for their expert assessment.. Further details will follow in future Healthy Hampshire columns and elsewhere in the Hampshire Review.
* * *
The writer practices at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Dr. Melanie Mattson and Janice Roy, NP provide expertise in the diagnosis and management of cardiac conditions at the Multispecialty Clinic on Mondays. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.