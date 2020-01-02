100 Years Ago — Dec. 31, 1919
Gov. John J. Cornwell will speak in Morgantown the night of Jan. 9th, during Farmers’ Week.
Married at the parsonage of the Methodist Church here last Wed. by the pastor, Rev. S. E. Jones, was Roy Ralston Keister and Miss Sarah Frances Kathleen Shank, both of Romney.
At the meeting of the County Court last week the salaries of the deputies sheriff were fixed — L. C. Harmison at $1,200 and S. L. Hiett at $850. But little business was transacted.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 31, 1969
WVU’s fruit judging team far outdistanced teams from Rutgers and Penn State to win the recent 43rd Eastern Intercollegiate Fruit Judging League Contests in New Brunswick, NJ. Mountaineers took the top three places among the nine students competing, and the WVU team finished more than 10 percentage points ahead of the 2nd place Rutgers and 18 points ahead of Penn State.
The Capon Bridge GAA Chorus will sing at the Augusta Methodist Church Hymn Sing Saturday night, Jan. 3. Please be at the church by 7 p.m.
The 351st Ordnance Company (Ammo) located at Martinsburg and Romney has a new commanding officer. Captain C. O. Gordon, commander of the company from Jan. 1966 to Dec. 1969, has been assigned to the 510th Field Depot and attached to the 351st Ordnance Company for drill in an advisory capacity.
40 Years Ago — Jan. 2, 1980
Postmaster appointments for Ridgeley and Romney have been announced by the Eastern Region Postmaster General Headquarters of the Postal Service. V. Patrick Laffey has been named postmaster at Ridgeley, and Anson W. (Tasch) Taschenberger is the new postmaster in Romney.
The Potomac Valley Soil Conservation District is now accepting orders for wildlife shrubs and tree seedlings to be planted during the early spring months by landowners in Hampshire County.
Gov. Rockefeller recently announced the selection of the Board of Directors for the Potomac Comprehensive Guidance Center, a facility under construction here to serve individuals with handicaps from 12 counties in this area. Those named to the Board of Directors from this area are Madeline Blue, Steve Townsend, Eloise Sherwood, Becky Hammer, Harold C. Carl II, Vernon Staggers, Robert G. Miller, and Gary Ack.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 3, 1990
Local residents will have a rare opportunity to learn about a completely different culture when W. Va.’s latest participant in the International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) presents programs here in Hampshire County. Margaret Williams of Moorefield will bring a unique perspective to the presentations – the perspective of living with 6 host families in Taiwan rather than just visiting the island as a tourist. She is the first W. Va. IFYE to go to Taiwan.
A coalition of W. Va. contractor groups says that 40% of the contractors in three eastern W. Va. counties are not paying any taxes, fees or obeying W. Va.’s regulatory laws.
The Hampshire High School Guidance Department will conduct a Financial Workshop on Thurs., Jan. 4, at 7 p.m., for any person needing money for higher education. The workshop will be conducted by high school counselors Tammy Moreland and Bjorn Larsen and will encompass all four-year, two-year colleges, and trade schools.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 29, 1999
Hampshire County Sheriff John Corbin met with the County Commission on Tues. in a special meeting where he presented his recommendation for a new deputy. Commissioners approved the employment of Nathan J. Sions of Purgitsville to fill the vacancy in the department that resulted due to the unfortunate death of deputy John Rotz last week.
A large gathering of the General Federation of Women's Club of Romney members celebrated Christmas on Monday, Dec. 20, at the Romney Presbyterian Church. President Iliff Maphis welcomed members and introduced guests. JoAnn Powell read moving devotions for this holiday meeting.
Seniors Heather Bean and Loud Kirkland have been designated National Merit Scholar Semifinalists. By receiving a score in the top two percent of all W. Va. juniors who took the PSAT/NMSQT in October of last year, they now have the chance of qualifying for finalist status
10 Years Ago — Dec. 30, 2009
There is no reason to pay for Christmas tree removal after the holidays. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will be collecting old Christmas trees to provide fish habitats in lakes and small impoundments, according to Brandon Keplinger, assistant fisheries biologist, Romney.
Gov. Joe Manchin has announced the sale of $150 million in bonds by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund to provide low interest rate mortgages to as many as 1,000 West Virginia families. “This is the largest bond issuance by the Housing Development Fund in its history and will offer its borrowers rates, terms and assistance never offered before,” said the governor.
It’s that time of the year again when local political positions are up for grabs. With numerous seats coming open, those interested in running can throw their hats in the ring beginning Jan. 11.
