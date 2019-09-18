Special get well prayers and thoughts for the ill here on Dunmore Ridge and for those who were caught in Hurricane Dorian as it gained strength and expanded into the Carolinas. It’s all very scary.
Football season is here and for me I get lost there, but when my late husband, AEC Floyd L. Kline USN, was with me he was glued to the TV screen as his football days go back to the old Romney High School, where he was on the team and he loved that and the old times spent there.
It all became real to him as he was right there living it all again so I found other interests that kept me busy. He is gone now so I am alone to make my way, but memories live on.
Good friends are all precious to me. I have 2 caregivers, Darlene and Julia, that I look forward to seeing regularly. Family and friends keep me busy.
So much is happening around me and I am interested in the Cooper Mountain and Hanging Rock changes on the U.S. 50 highway. Improvement will be welcome.
