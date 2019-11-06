Hungry kids in the Romney area will benefit from a toe-tapping night at the Hampshire Co-op on Nov. 16.
Cabin Jammers will be bringing their down-home bluegrass, folks and roots music to the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Hampshire County Arts Council and the Hampshire County Co-op and Heritage Marketplace.
The concert is free, but donations are requested to help out the Romney Backpack Program, which provides weekend meals for 122 students at the elementary school in town.
The Cabin Jammers are an informal gathering of old-time musicians in Hampshire County and the surrounding communities who meet frequently at “The Cabin” in Augusta to just jam and share their musical talents with each other. The musicians are generous in sharing their music with others for good causes.
Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase at the concert. While many will want to just tap their toes, clap or sing along with the Cabin Jammers, there will be space for those who wish to dance. So come on out for a fun evening and plan to donate generously for this very worthy cause.
If you are unable to attend the concert but want to donate to the backpack project, mail or drop off checks to be deposited in the Romney Backpack Project account 75-30119 at FNB Bank, P.O. Box 1057, 105 N. High St., Romney WV 26757.
For further information contact Charlie Snead at 304-298-3039.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.