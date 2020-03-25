100 Years Ago — March 24, 1920
The Romney Underselling Store, formerly known as Baer’s Underselling Store, will open their store under new management with a new stock of Ladies’, Men’s and Children’s Wearing Apparel. This stock has been selected with great care. You will find the newest styles of 1920 Spring and Summer creations, and the prices reduced so low that every one of you will exclaim “how can they sell it so cheap?”
Squire Maloney was 75 years of age Monday. He says that 55 years ago on that date he was on the top of the Blue Ridge mountain, in the Confederate service, and that the day was just such a beautiful one as Monday was. A number of the soldiers sent their overcoats back to camp and within four days they nearly froze to death, the weather having gotten very much colder.
H. Hill Emmett, of Augusta, is announced this week as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for assessor of Hampshire County. He is a son of the late Jacob H. Emmett, of Hanging Rock and a son-in-law of George W. Riley. Mr. Emmett is a young man of fine qualities and business ability and has a large acquaintanceship in the county, who will doubtless remember him when they fix up their ballots.
50 Years Ago — March 25, 1970
Silas C. Milleson, local director of the Hampshire-Mineral Wool Pool, announces that consignments for the 1970 pool are now being accepted. Hampshire County sheepmen who have not received a consignment blank, or wish further information concerning the pooling of their wool, should contact Mr. Milleson. Only wool that is consigned to the pool now will be accepted for delivery in early June when the pool is held at Moorefield.
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the V.F.W., Post 1101, Romney, will be held at Seton Hall, beginning at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 29. Certain eggs will be decorated as “PRIZE EGGS” entitling the lucky finders to prizes.
A high of 47 degrees on the 24th and a low of 24 degrees on the 25th (this morning) have been officially recorded for the past week. Precipitation measured .64 inches.
40 Years Ago — March 26, 1980
Harold Parsons has been named as Hampshire County’s Cancer Crusade Chairman. Mr. Parsons, who is the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. D. W. Parsons, was born in Kingwood.
Navy Postal Clerk 2nd Class Carl E. Foley Jr., son of Carl E. Foley Sr., and whose wife, Katherine, is the daughter of Nora Emswiller, both of Green Spring, is currently on a deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. He is a crew member aboard the destroyer USS Spruance homeported in Norfolk, Va., and currently operating as a unit of the U.S. 6th Fleet.
On March 17 there was a St. Patrick’s Day Craft and Tea held at the Romney Senior Center. There were thirty seniors attending. Of great interest were the variety of crafts that are being done by our Senior Citizens. There were beautiful and unusual crocheted items, homemade dolls, pillows, tatted shamrocks, stuffed toys and original hand dusters. There was quite an exchange of ideas!
30 Years Ago — March 28, 1990
Miss Hampshire County Fair Queen, Christi Murray, will be performing at the 1989 Miss Apple Blossom Pageant. This event will be April 7, 1990 at the Handley High School Auditorium, Winchester, Va., starting at 8 p.m. Christi will perform the dramatic monologue she will be presenting for her talent competition at the Miss W. Va. Pageant, June 18 thru 23, 1990.
Mr. and Mrs. Holtzman Dodson of Points were recently guests of honor at a reception celebrating their fiftieth wedding anniversary. The event was held at the Romney Fire Hall. Among the guests who attended were Reverend Virginia Snowalter and Mr. Showalter of the Hampshire Charge of the United Methodist Church. Several other members of the church, which is near the Dodson’s home, were also present.
Former WVU and Houston Oilers quarterback Oliver Luck spoke at the Hampshire County Lincoln Day Dinner held Sat., March 24. Luck, who is a candidate for Congress for the 2nd Congressional District, joined many other area candidates at the event at the Augusta Fire Hall. Former Governor Cecil Underwood was the keynote speaker.
20 Years Ago — March 29, 2000
The Seventh Annual Regional Spelling Bee was held last week in Romney and when all was said and done, it was Hardy County’s Bryon Stead who became the victor. Stead, a member of the eighth-grade class at East Hardy, had to correctly spell “televangelist”, in order to have a chance at the winning word. With only one more word to go, Stead carefully spelled the word “vulnerable” and by doing so, moved into the ranks of those who will attend the national competition in Washington D.C.
Old man winter and spring are continuing to battle it out to see which one wins, and the people of Hampshire County appear to be betting on warmer weather. Residents from around the area have donned short-sleeve shirts and short pants and have decided to get an early start on the annual spring activities.
Leaning toward schools offering the student body a wide variety of sports and extracurricular activities, Hampshire High School is starting to eye soccer as its newest varsity sport. According to Mr. Steve Keener, principal of Romney Elementary and a strong soccer proponent, there is a great interest in soccer in Hampshire County, and many youths would jump at the chance to be able to play in high school.
10 Years Ago — March 23, 2010
School board officials Monday night, March 15, awarded the construction contract for the addition to Hampshire High School’s automotive training department to a Martinsburg contractor. The construction of the 40 by 60-foot addition is expected to begin sometime in April, pending approval of the School Building Authority (SBA) in Charleston.
The Town of Capon Bridge hired Thrasher Engineering, a Clarksburg firm, to upgrade the town water system. “We will be upgrading the water system and mostly looking at increasing line sizes,” said Dan Ferrell, Thrasher project manager and partner. “We’re also looking to do repairs at the pump station near the spring.”
The new school calendar is out for 2010 – 2011. With any luck at all, and with full cooperation from Mother Nature, the last day for students could be as early as May 31. According to administrative assistant Marianna Leone, who took time Friday to go over the calendar, the first day for teachers is scheduled for Wednesday, August 18.
