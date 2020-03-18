Augusta Elementary School CSI: Augusta
Barbara Ray, AES

On March 11, Hampshire County Detectives Norm Launi and Steve Haines paid a visit to Mrs. Ray’s 2nd grade classroom at Augusta Elementary. The students are working on an ongoing investigation in forensic science. The detectives were there to answer students’ questions about how to investigate a crime scene and what it takes to be a detective. The detectives will return every few weeks throughout the students’ investigation to help them out with tire impressions, fingerprinting techniques, etc. The visit ended with the students being very excited about forensic science and ready to start their investigation into the “Missing Money Mystery.” o

