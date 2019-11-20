It was in the 1990s that Christian churches across the nation began the ongoing debate over hymns versus choruses.
The years that followed saw hymns taking a backseat to choruses and a typical “song service” was replaced by what we now know as a time of “praise and worship.”
As time went by, churches were completely replacing the old hymns with new and improved choruses to the point that hymns are no longer a part of the music ministry.
I enjoy many of the praise and worship choruses that have been written over the past two decades or so but I’m not sure we have done justice to the movement of Christianity.
I know one pastor who said “you won’t hear a hymn sang in my church.” That is a grave injustice as far as I’m concerned.
Modern day choruses are sung to God, while the old hymns of the church are sang about God. They teach the foundation, as well as the doctrines of the church.
“What can wash away my sins, nothing but the blood of Jesus. What can make me whole again, nothing but the blood of Jesus.”
It teaches that Jesus died and His blood was shed as a sacrifice for the sins of mankind.
Many of the old hymns were written during difficult situations where the writers called out to God in desperation, for example old hymns like “Amazing Grace,” which was written by John Newton, a former slave trader.
Fannie J. Crosby became blind shortly after her birth, the result of a cold at 6 weeks of age. She developed an inflammation of the eyes as a result, and yet throughout her lifetime she reportedly wrote 8,000 hymns and gospel songs, including my personal favorite, “Blessed Assurance.”
The old hymns have much to say, not only about the gospel but many of them have given us testimonies of the lives of the writers.
I’m not opposed to singing choruses; we do so in our church, but we don’t neglect to keep the old hymns alive. They are of far too much value to the church and to the inspiration of Christians today.
I’ve just never understood why it seemingly has to be one or the other. Many Christians have drawn the line in the sand, a proponent of one or the other.
Older saints tend to lean heavily toward hymns, simply because it’s what they grew up with. It’s their history and the old songs are familiar to them.
Millennials, on the other hand, have grown up in churches where choruses have been the norm, therefore that’s what they are familiar with.
Both have a great value to Christendom and the use of the 2 could blend very well in a service. But because of the 2 strong opinions toward the 2 options, hymns and choruses, some churches have gone to 2 services described as a traditional service and a progressive service.
I am not knocking or criticizing such. I’m just saying that whether they are hymns or choruses, they are both written to and for the same God and should bring Christians together rather than separate us.
