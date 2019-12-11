We can understand the joy in Gabriel's announcement that Mary would give birth to the Messiah. We can hear the excitement in the declaration the angels made to the shepherds in the hills of Bethlehem. There is always a sense of great joy in the message. The picture of the shepherd scene painted by Luke in His Gospel is one of wonder, awe and comfort. Imagine seeing a multitude of heavenly beings suddenly appear. How amazing it must have been to hear them praising God and proclaiming that God is bringing peace to the earth. The joy was contagious then and still is today.
The coming of Jesus is such an essential part of history that it would be impossible to celebrate Christmas in just one day. That's one of the reasons Christians use the entire month to celebrate. By the time you read this, 2 weeks of Advent celebration have already passed. Only 2 more Sundays and Christmas Eve remain. I hope that you have taken advantage of the first 2 weeks of the Advent season to join others in celebration. If not, I would encourage you to participate in the festivities for the last 2 weeks. In fact, it would be good for you to take full advantage this year of each and every opportunity to rejoice over the arrival of the Messiah.
There will be lots of opportunities, too. Many congregations within the county will be celebrating the coming of Jesus each Sunday. There will be numerous chances to attend a candlelight service, either leading up to the week of Christmas or on Christmas Eve. Don't wait until the last minute to join the celebration. If you do, you will miss out on much of the joy surrounding the birth of Christ. And remember, even after the Christmas season ends, every Sunday is still an opportunity to come and worship the King. May the joy of Christmas and the message of peace remind you of God's love this December and long into the New Year.
Merry Christmas!
