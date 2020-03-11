ROMNEY — The Romney High School Alumni Association has elected officers for 2020.
Don Cookman is president and Beverly Keadle vice president. The treasurer is Fred Brinker and secretary is Janis Mulledy, a Hampshire High grad.
The first 4 classes of Hampshire High School have been invited to join the RHS alumni since they attended Romney for part of their high school career.
The RHS alumni’s annual banquet and dance will be held at the Augusta Fire Hall at 6 p.m. June 6.
