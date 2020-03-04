CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge High School Alumni Association is attempting to locate graduates of Hampshire High School who previously attended CBHS, but graduated from the new HHS in 1965 and 1966.
Anyone who can provide names and addresses of these classes are asked to contact Karen Sine Dellinger at 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA, 22637. Here phone is 540-858-2643.
The association invites alumni from the 1965 and 1966 classes of HHS to attend the annual CBHS banquet, which will be held on Saturday, May 16, in the Capon Bridge Fire Hall. Reservations are required by May 12 by contacting Karen Dellinger.
