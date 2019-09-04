The descendants of Rumsey and Hannah Loy Oates held their family reunion at the home of John and Beth Zeilor on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Rumsey and Hannah's grandchildren are now the oldest generation attending the reunion. Their last surviving child, Hannah Mary Walters passed away in April 2018.
Last year at the reunion Hannah Mary's children held a memorial service for her. Memories were shared by the cousins, music was provided and family pictures were enjoyed.
This year 34 relatives from Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Maryland and West Virginia enjoyed beautiful weather, delicious food, and great fellowship.
Four of Rumsey and Hannah's great-great-granddaughters livened up the afternoon. We were honored to have Norwood Haines, a nephew of Rumsey and Hannah, spend the day with us. o
