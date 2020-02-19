When I asked, “Did you cut your hair today,” she adamantly denied it. Trying to give her a second chance, I asked, “Are you sure you didn’t give yourself bangs today? Your hair looks very different than when you went to school this morning?”
Again, she insisted she hadn’t used her safety scissors to give herself a new hairdo. That’s when I showed her a picture from the previous weekend and said, “See this long hair right here? What happened to it?”
Then, the flood gates opened. Through tears and sobs she admitted to cutting her hair in class and not telling me the truth for fear of getting in trouble.
The funny thing is, I wasn’t mad that she’d cut her own hair. It’s something she’s been doing with some regularity since she was 2.
Unlike the time when she cut it in 3 different places to the scalp and had to wear extra thick head bands to cover the bald spots, this time, we didn’t even need to run out and get it fixed. In fact, she did a pretty good job.
I wasn’t angry about the haircut, but I was none too pleased about the fibbing. By not being honest, she ended up getting into much more trouble than if she would’ve just owned up to the deed when asked.
Similarly, last week, our son had missed a couple of days of school due to illness. Following his 1st day back, I asked if he had any make-up work. I can always tell when he’s trying to cook up a good one because he slowly repeats the question back to me. “Do I have any make-up work?”
Then, after stalling, he said, “just some English and math.” As we found out a few days later, he also had a project due for another class.
When I questioned him about it, he defended himself, “I’ve been working on it at school.” I probed, “How much do you have done?” After some hemming and hawing, he answered, “Just the title page.”
He knew about the project for over a week but didn’t want to tell us for fear of losing precious Xbox time. This, by the way, is exactly what ended up happening.
Had he been honest, he wouldn’t have been grounded. However, by trying to avoid an undesirable consequence, he made the situation much worse.
Although there was short-term satisfaction by telling a fib or neglecting to truthfully share all the information available, in the end, our Savages found themselves in much hotter water than if they’d been honest from the get-go.
Whether it’s a new haircut or an unfinished Power-point presentation, the truth always has a way of coming out. As Pinocchio taught us, “A lie will just keep growing and growing until it’s as plain as the nose on your face,” or as one Savage recently discovered, the bangs covering her forehead.
