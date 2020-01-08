I could try to paint an idyllic picture of 5 Savages basking in each other’s company and enjoying every minute of our togetherness with a different craft or special outing.
However, I think sometimes we see enough of each other’s highlight reels on social media. The truth is that, minus the holidays, we took the phrase “winter break” to heart and simply enjoyed a break from our typical daily hustle.
Most days, our 10-year-old daughter didn’t even get out of her pajamas. At one point, I asked, “When was the last time you showered?”
She thought about it, obviously couldn’t remember, and without even a hint of her normal protest, offered, “I’ll just take one now.” In all actuality, that was probably the best response I could’ve asked for.
It was earlier in the break as I was tidying up their bathroom that I’d asked where her toothbrush was. She answered, “I haven’t unpacked it yet.”
Shocked, I clarified, “You haven’t unpacked it from our trip on Friday? Today’s Thursday. You haven’t brushed your teeth in a week?” She confirmed, “Yeah. It’s still in my bag. I’ll get it today.”
It reminded me of when our son came home from his first overnight weeklong camp and declared as I was unpacking his unused toiletries, “Oh, I didn’t really need to use any of that stuff because I swam in the pool every day.”
It’s times like these I think maybe I should be a little bit more of a micromanaging mother or as teenagers like to say, “up in their business.” Speaking of which, over the winter break, even our 17-year-old daughter ended up being glad that her dad and I insist on knowing the details of her plans.
I was still drinking my morning coffee and watching “Weekend Today” when she came out of her room fully dressed, holding her car keys, and declaring, “Ok, I’m going to practice.”
I looked up from the political round table on the television in front of me, and said, “Today’s Sunday.” Stunned she protested, “What? I already have my swimsuit on and took my inhaler.” I just shrugged and smiled as she went back to her room and shut the door.
Later, I couldn’t resist pointing out that the fancy new watch Santa brought her, displays the date right on it.
Although, to be fair, there were times while we were off, when I was thinking about bowl games or trash day, that I had to ask my husband, “What day is today?”
They say taking a break from routine can be the very best therapy. Maybe that’s true, because 2 occupational therapists and their 3 Savages certainly found it easy to lose track of their routines during winter break.
