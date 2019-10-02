But please go slowly and enjoy. The deer are also out in abundance and on the roads unexpectedly. West Virginia is said to have the highest number of deer accidents of the country. You do not want to get counted in that statistic.
Ruritan Meeting is Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. Come by for dinner and to learn more about our very active Ruritan.
World Smile Day is Oct. 4. Count all the smiles you produce with your own smile.
The book for Capon Bridge Library Children’s Story Hour at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 has not yet been announced (call the library); the craft will be scarecrows. On Oct. 9 the book will be “There was An Old Lady Who Swallowed Some Leaves” and there will be leaf craft.
The library is looking for donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes.
The book for the book club for October is “Educated” by Tara Westover. The book club will meet Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Fort Edwards Visitor Center will hold their annual “Tea with Mrs. Edwards” on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. There will be tea and other delicacies.
At the River House: on Oct. 3, Drawing Club, 6:30-8 p.m.; on Oct. 5, Artisans’ Market, 10-4 p.m.; Art for All (making pipecleaner spiders), 1-3 p.m., Slow/Fast Old Time Jam, 1-4 p.m.; and Jim Townsend concert, 7-9 p.m. ($7 in advance/ $10 at the door/ 17 and under free); on Oct. 6, Memoir Writing Group, 2-4 p.m. (Bring 1-page stories to share, extra copies appreciated), and Solar Power Open House, 3-5 p.m.; on Oct. 7, Yoga in the Gallery, 6-7 p.m. ($10 - bring your own mat); on Oct. 10, Midweek Melodies Concert – The Nelsons, 6-8 p.m. ($8 - 17 and under free); on Oct. 11, Open Mic Night, 6-9 p.m.; on Oct. 12, Art For All (making wooden spoon monsters) 1-3 p.m., The Chocolate House, 6-8 p.m.; on Oct. 13, Camera Club, 2-4 p.m. ; on Oct. 14, Yoga in the Gallery, 6-7 p.m. ($10 - bring your own mat).
Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Community Center and Narcotics Anonymous meets there at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
American Legion is hosting karaoke with Tony Sealock on Oct. 11 from 8-midnight.
Recycling meeting will be at the Capon Bridge Library on Oct. 12 at 11.
A Personal Property Estate Auction will be held at Sherwood Auction House on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.
