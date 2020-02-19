While in Capon Bridge last week, I saw the unusual sight of men, not mountain goats, on the roof of El Puente Mexican Restaurant. During one of the coldest snaps of weather we have had this winter, Jimmy Pownall and his co-workers were installing a new metal roof on the structure. It looks great and I admire their tenacity and endurance.
The Capon Bridge United Methodist Church celebrated everyone's birthday on Sunday by holding services at the Ruritan Community Center followed by great soup and sandwiches provided by the United Methodist Women. Delicious birthday cake was served and enjoyed by all. The churches managed to collect 268 cans of food for the Amazing Grace Food Pantry.
The Capon Bridge Community Dinner will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the school. Beef stroganoff, green beans, rolls and Texas sheet cake with ice cream are on the menu. You just can't beat good home-cooked food and a neighborly atmosphere.
President Donald Trump scored big points with his appearance at the Daytona 500 Race on Sunday. My son is a big NASCAR fan and this is the first time ever to see the Presidential limo take a lap around the track. He definitely knows how to reach out to America's heartland.
How many days until spring?
