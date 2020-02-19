Brenda Hiett

The Capon Valley Ruritan Club in Yellow Spring is planning a special fundraiser called Go Pink For Becky.  It is a spaghetti dinner for a local person, one of their own, Becky Smith, who has breast cancer.  The event will be held on Sunday, March 1 at 9788 Capon River Road, Yellow Spring, WV. 26865.  The event starts at 2 p.m. with a great spaghetti dinner followed by an auction.  Come out and participate, auctions are always such fun and also a chance to help someone in need.  Becky and her husband have 3 young children and his job at the printing press has been terminated.  Their health insurance is now a financial burden, which they cannot do without.  Donated auction items may be dropped off at the Capon Valley Ruritan building on the day before, Saturday, between 4 and 6 p.m.  Checks can be mailed to Capon Valley Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 84, Yellow Spring, WV. 26865.  Mark your memo line Becky Smith Fundraiser.

While in Capon Bridge last week, I saw the unusual sight of men, not mountain goats, on the roof of El Puente Mexican Restaurant.  During one of the coldest snaps of weather we have had this winter, Jimmy Pownall and his co-workers were installing a new metal roof on the structure.  It looks great and I admire their tenacity and endurance.

The Capon Bridge United Methodist Church celebrated everyone's birthday on Sunday by holding services at the Ruritan Community Center followed by great soup and sandwiches provided by the United Methodist Women.  Delicious birthday cake was served and enjoyed by all.  The churches managed to collect 268 cans of food for the Amazing Grace Food Pantry.

The Capon Bridge Community Dinner will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the school.  Beef stroganoff, green beans, rolls and Texas sheet cake with ice cream are on the menu.  You just can't beat good home-cooked food and a neighborly atmosphere. 

President Donald Trump scored big points with his appearance at the Daytona 500 Race on Sunday.  My son is a big NASCAR fan and this is the first time ever to see the Presidential limo take a lap around the track.  He definitely knows how to reach out to America's heartland.

How many days until spring? 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.