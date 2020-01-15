KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — A pair of local nursing homes have been recognized for achievements in the quality of care they provide.
Hampshire Center, at Sunrise Summit, and Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby have been honored by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for meeting all 4 goals the group sets out.
The 2 facilities are owned by Genesis HealthCare, one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care services, which had 69 facilities meet all 4 national goals in the following areas: safely reducing re-hospitalizations, improving long-stay or short-stay customer satisfaction, safely reducing the off-label use of antipsychotics and improving short-stay functional improvement or long-stay worsening mobility.
An additional 85 Genesis centers achieved 3 of 4 national goals.
“I would like to congratulate the teams at each facility who were recognized for this incredible achievement,” said George V. Hager Jr., Genesis’ CEO. “We are proud to improve care for our patients and residents. Our commitment to quality will continue.”
Launched in 2012 by AHCA/NCAL, the Quality Initiative serves as a national effort to build upon the existing work of the long term and post-acute care profession.
The Initiative aims to further improve quality of care in skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities by challenging member facilities to meet measurable goals in areas such as hospital readmissions, off-label use of antipsychotics, and customer satisfaction.
