Nov. 1-2-3
Crafts on show
One of Romney’s great traditions, a mix of shopping, eating and socializing, is back for its 43rd year.
The GFWC of Romney’s Holiday Craft Show runs Nov. 1, 2 and 3 at Romney Elementary School on School Street. More than 60 crafters will set up shop.
Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 304-822-3062 or 304-822-5790.
NOV. 2
Long Point, short stop
From the heart of Appalachia in southern West Virginia, the Long Point String Band brings its neo-traditional, old-time acoustic sound to the River House in Capon Bridge to kick off November.
The 5-piece band won the 2017 old-time band category at Tazewell’s annual old-time and bluegrass fiddler’s convention. Among the 5, you’ll hear fiddle, dulcimer, clawhammer banjo, guitar, mandolin and upright bass.
Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.
NOV. 14
Slow Creek
It’s called ethereal acoustic folk rock and it’s performed by Slow Creek from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at The River House in Capon Bridge.
The 3-piece group has performed in the greater D.C. area since 2014.
Tickets are $8 – or free if you can pass for 17 or younger.
NOV. 16
It Haddox be him
Chris Haddox has written in the folk and country veins with 3 different stabs at making it in Nashville.
On Nov. 16 he brings his stylings to The River House in Capon Bridge for a 7 p.m. concert, his 2nd appearance here.
Tickets are available online.
nov. 23
Dig into Squirrel Fest
If it’s the Saturday before Thanksgiving, then it must be time for Squirrel Fest again.
The 19th annual get-together features some fine country dining. You can sample dishes made from wild game (including squirrel) and win a prize if the dish you bring is voted the best.
Besides the food, there are activities like hayrides, live music and apple bobbing.
The action takes place on Calvin Riggleman’s farm in Pleasant Dale, located across U.S. 50 from the karate shop.
NOV. 23
Something for everyone
The River House’s 1st-ever variety show takes stage at 7 p.m. the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door and organizers say it’s an adults-only event.
Performers (so far) include The Fox Jacobs, Zo, Oh.io, and Steve Kirk and Nick Arbello.
Nov. 30
Festival of Lights
The 7th annual Christmas Festival of Lights begins on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. with a lighting ceremony that will feature free cookies, hot chocolate and coffee, plus a visit from Santa Claus.
The kickoff at Central Hampshire Park opens a period when more than 100 displays will be lit for the holiday season each night. New for this year is a musical display.
Displays are lighted from 6 to 10 nightly through Jan. 1. It’s all sponsored by the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Department.
And don’t forget
All Saints Day
Nov. 1
Veterans Day
Nov. 11
Buck season begins
Nov. 25
Thanksgiving
Nov. 28
Black Friday
Nov. 29
Around the region
Nov. 9-10: 20th annual Festival of Light in Berkeley Springs draws nearly 100 readers, healers and purveyors of sacred objects, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. 304-258-3509.
Nov. 28-Jan. 1: Festival of Lights at Welton Park, Petersburg. Free
Nov 25-Dec. 4: Doors to Christmas — and more, Downtown Martinsburg. Wreaths will decorate 24 doors across downtown. In addition, the Christmas tree lighting will occur at 6 p.m. Nov. 29.
Nov. 29-30: Festival of Trees at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry, Md. Designer decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces and gingerbread houses on exhibit and for auction; breakfast with Santa, bakery, crafts, mail a letter to Santa, facepainting and shopping in Elfenheim Mall.
