On Friday, Dec. 20 from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall, “Rain Crow” will hold their annual food drive to benefit the Amazing Grace Food Bank. There will be music by “Rain Crow,” a sing-along, live and silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and food to purchase. A free-will offering will be collected.
On Saturday, Dec. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Capon Valley Ruritan building in Yellow Spring, the Club will be distributing “Toys for Tots.” If you have registered, please come and pick up your toys.
On Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., the Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their annual Candlelight Service. Light refreshments will be served following their service.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Backwoods Ruriteen Club held a Christmas party to benefit the “Toys for Tots” drive at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club. The Club appreciates the participation of the Ruritan District Cabinet and what these young people do to provide toys for the children in the community.
I want to wish a belated birthday wish to: Stuart Szelmecki and Crystal Spaid - Dec. 2; Shelva Switzer and Jeanie Spaid - Dec. 11.
Happy Birthday wishes to: Susan Clark and Jim Matheson - Dec. 17; Betty Wingfield - Dec. 22; Barbara Wilfong - Dec. 25; Janet Fries - Dec. 30; Kevin Davis - Dec. 31.
I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a Happy and healthy New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.