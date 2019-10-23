What makes this important is that for any particular vaccine, there may be individuals who cannot tolerate being vaccinated due to physiologic factors, such as vaccine allergy. In the case of vaccines that are live but attenuated, it would be risky to vaccinate individuals who are either naturally immune deficient or who are rendered immune deficient due to treatments (such as cancer chemotherapy).
If a sufficient number of people are immunized to provide herd immunity, those individuals who can’t be vaccinated can still be protected.
Here is an analogy (albeit imperfect). Picture an archipelago of about 200 inhabited islands. Now imagine a fleet of invaders coming to invade, loot and pillage these islands. Being seafaring, with no land base and a finite amount of provisions, the invaders have to invade these islands for food.
Now, word gets around the islands of this invasion, so the islanders erect border walls and other fortifications for protection. The islands are far enough apart from each other that the invading boats have to be successful on their first attempt at an invasion of the islands.
If the fortifications on the islands are 100-percent effective and all of the islands erect defenses, well...you got a bunch of unsuccessful, skinny and dead invaders. If 95 percent of the islands are fortified, but say, the outer islands are fortified but the inner islands are unprotected, it would still be a tall order for an invasion to be successful.
Let’s say, however, that after fending off a couple of waves of invaders, the residents of some of the islands become complacent and stop maintaining their fortifications and let things fall into a state of disrepair.
If this evolves so that only 50 percent of the islands are adequately fortified, the invaders have a better chance of success and then can use the conquered islands as a base for future operations, such as building a larger fleet, improving weapons, etc.
Now, substitute viruses for the invaders, and immunization for the construction of the island walls, and the 95 percent scenario would be an example of successful herd immunity. Substitute reduction of immunization rates for the complacent lack of wall maintenance, and you have the 50-percent scenario, where herd immunity breaks down and the infection is subsequently unchecked. The use of the conquered islands to make more ships is what viruses do to individual cells; they use the infected cell’s own mechanisms to manufacture more viruses.
An infected person is a conduit for viruses to infect other people. The 100-percent scenario closely represents what has happened to smallpox (an extinct invader).
The people who, for legitimate reasons, can’t be vaccinated need a large majority of the rest of us to be vaccinated to protect them as well as ourselves.
Flu season is here. Be selfish and altruistic at the same time. Get vaccinated to protect yourself and to protect your family and community.
If you don’t like thinking of the population as a “herd”, then call it “community immunity.”
The writer, along with Dr. Andrew Wilcox, Nurse Practitioners Missy Strite and Angelina Musselman, and Physician Assistant Karen Kimmel comprise the team of primary care practitioners at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. o
