Class of ’58

Romney High School’s Class of 1958 met at the Augusta Fire Hall on July 13 for their annual class reunion. The meal was prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Augusta Fire Company. At a short business meeting, the class decided its next reunion will be held on the 2nd Saturday in July 2020. Attending were (front row, left to right) Carol Davis Eversole, Sandra Dusic, Deloris Rinker Wiley, Zanna Saville Mathias, Betty Shank, Judy Hott Everett, Zanna Stonebaker, James Shrout and Phyllis Hott Peters, and (back) Richard George, Robert Largent, Gary Hott, Edsel Travis, Harry Orndorff, Dailey Hogbin, Delwin Michael, David Lewis, Robert Martin, Ralph Lee, Peggy Jo Hott Saville and Sammy Williams. 

