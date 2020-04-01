NEW CREEK — The Rolling Acres Gospel Music Park has canceled its previously announced 2020 season due to the continued threat of the coronavirus.
For over 35 years Rolling Acres has brought gospel music to the New Creek Valley and as the chairs remain stacked, the Dodds family has decided not to host future gospel jubilees.
Prayers have been answered, lives changed and friendships made over the years at Rolling Acres and the organizers and volunteers offer their thanks to all who have contributed to the success of this musical ministry.
“I know there will be a lot of people disappointed and have a lot of questions, but we are eternally grateful for the love and support we have had for the last 35-plus years. This was not an easy decision, but to every life and service there is a chapter and this chapter for us has come to an end,” announced Sonny and Charles Dodds.
